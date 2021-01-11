The Shawnee News-Star

Darla Jean Price, 60, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away Saturday, Dec. 30, 2020.

Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Service will be 10 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 14, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Tecumseh Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

