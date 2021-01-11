The Shawnee News-Star

Georgia Shaw, age 67, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at St. Anthony Hospital in Shawnee.

She was born in Fillmore, Oklahoma, on Nov. 22, 1953, to Caroline Krebbs and Ezekiel Brown.

Georgia graduated from Milburn High School.

She married Rocky Shaw and have been for 44 years and the two live in Shawnee. Georgia has one daughter, Roxanne Shaw, and five granddaughters.

She was a nurse for 41 years and loved every minute of it because she loved caring for people. She worked for Heartland Home Health for 20 years and Shawnee Care Center for 30 years. Georgia loved going on motorcycle rides with her husband Rocky and their friends. She always loved spending time with her grandkids and speaking in the Chickasaw language during their conversations. She always loved taking vacations in other states and sending us a post card with a picture of the state she was visiting on it. Georgia was a caring and always concerned about you type person. She would call and ask how everyone in doing by name. Rocky, her daughter and the grandchildren were the loved of her life. She loved to talk about her grandchildren and you could always hear the joy in her voice.

Georgia has seven sisters and three brothers. She is preceded in death by her father, Ezekiel Brown; grandmother, Clamy Brown; brothers, Michael Brown and Johnny Lee Brown.

She is survived by her husband, Rocky Shaw of Shawnee; daughter, Roxanne Shaw Brown and husband Michael of Texas; granddaughters, Gracie, Serenity, Morgan, Adison, Jordan; brother, Cecil Brown of Durant; sisters, Janet Lane of Ravia, Mildred Taylor and husband Johnny of Tishomingo, Karen Caroll and husband Dewayne of Ravia, Maxine Brown of Tishomingo, Jeanine Smith and husband David of Wynnewood, Margie Arkansas and husband Mike of Tishomingo, Lorene Taylor of Tishomingo; many nieces and nephews, Tina Lane, Carla Lane, Tonya Loper, Teata Purcell, Chris McDonald, Kasie Burns, Cheyanne Arkansas, Larissa Taylor, Brandy Taylor, Jay Lane, Patience Green, Channa Greenwood, Macayla Purcell, Steavi Purcell, Bandy Burns, Braylyn Frazier, Kensley Frazier, Ryan Taylor.

The family will have private family services with immediate family only at the gravesite on Friday at Condon Grove Cemetery. Due to the spread of COVID, the family is requiring all who attend to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

