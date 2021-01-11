The Shawnee News-Star

Patsy Laverne (Friend) Whisenhunt, 72, a resident of Prague, passed away on Jan. 4, 2021, in Oklahoma City.

Patsy was born in Prague on Dec. 25, 1948, to Jefferson Daniel and Lilly Jean (Behrnes) Friend.

Patsy attended Prague schools. She worked for the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority in the mainline toll booth for over 25 years where she made lifelong friends that became like family to her.

Patsy enjoyed horses and was a lover of all animals. She also enjoyed music and playing her guitar. She loved hanging out with her church friends. She was a member of Sharon Baptist Church in Tecumseh. Most of all, she was a loving mother and grandmother. She will certainly be remembered for her energy, her spunk, her stubbornness, and the joy of sharing a cup of coffee with a friend.

Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, J.D. and Jean Friend; her sister, Paula Hoffman; her brother, David Friend; and her adopted mom, Norma McKiddy.

Those left to cherish her memory are a son Clint Dawkins and his wife, April of Shawnee; a daughter, Denise Dawkins of Illinois; her grandchildren, Haley Dawkins, Caitlyn Dawkins, Matthew Kanakares and his wife, Nastia, and Jonathan Kanakares and his wife, Breanna; two brothers, Jerry Friend and his wife, Mary and George Friend and his wife, Lilley; a sister, Kathy Cooper and her husband, Brent; two great-grandchildren; her special nephews and nieces; cousins; and friends.

Funeral services for Patsy will be at 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 11, at Sharon Baptist Church, Tecumseh, with her son Clint Dawkins, officiating. Her family will greet visitors from 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 9, at Parks Brothers Funeral Service, Prague.

Condolences can be expressed at www.parksbrothers.net. The service will be livestreamed at www.sbctecumseh.com.

Services are in the care of Parks Brothers Funeral Service, Prague.