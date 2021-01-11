The Shawnee News-Star

Robert Reed Lynn was born Jan. 10, 1947, in Tulsa and by God’s Providence was adopted into the family of Ward G. and Helen Geraldine “Jerry” Lynn of Seminole.

Reed grew up in Seminole, attended the First Presbyterian Church with his family and later as a teenager became a member of the First Baptist Church of Seminole. He was led to faith in Jesus Christ by his paternal grandmother, whom he spent time with in Fairfax, Oklahoma. He graduated from Seminole High School in 1965 and graduated from Oklahoma Baptist University in 1969 with a bachelor’s degree in history.

In 1968 he married Rebecca Gaye Haskins, also of Seminole.

Reed served as the pastor of Little City Baptist Church for three years while he attended Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Ft. Worth, Texas, to earn his Master of Divinity degree and in 1972 he and Gaye moved to Wetumka, Oklahoma, where he served as the pastor of the First Baptist Church until 1989. While living in Wetumka their three children Lauren, Rebekah and John were born. Reed completed his Doctor of Ministry degree at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in the early eighties, although he never sought to be designated by any title. He thought of himself as a common man.

In 1989 the Rock Creek Baptist Church of Shawnee, Oklahoma, called Bro. Reed to be their pastor. He served this congregation until the summer of 2000. From 1990 to 1997 Reed served as a trustee on the Foreign Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention. Bro. Reed became the Director of Missions for the Pittsburg Baptist Association in southeastern Oklahoma in the summer of 2000. He served the forty-one Southern Baptist Churches of this area until his retirement in 2017.

Reed’s life’s work was fueled by a passion to fulfill the Great Commission given by our Lord Jesus Christ in Matthew 28 to “make disciples of all nations” and the vision given to John the Apostle in Revelation 7 of “a great multitude which no man could number of all nations and kindreds and people and tongues gathered around the throne of God.”

Reed enjoyed railroads and trains, University of Tulsa football, Oklahoma Baptist University basketball and working on his farm and cattle ranch in Seminole County.

On Dec. 26, 2020, Reed’s faith became sight as he left behind his earthly body and entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Reed is survived by his wife of 52 years, Gaye Lynn, his children: Lauren Hill of Carthage, Missouri, Rebekah and Garrett Napier of Seminole, Oklahoma, and John Lynn of McAlester, Oklahoma, his five grandchildren: Hannah Marie, Joshua, Caleb and Anna-Grace Hill and Aidan Napier, his sister Jane Ann Pyron of Seminole, Oklahoma, and nephews Josh Pyron and wife Laci, and Zack Pyron, three cousins: Kathy Noltensmeyer of Edmond, Oklahoma, Denny Davis of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and Donna Hunt of Duncan, Oklahoma. He is also survived by countless friends and co-laborers in the Gospel.

A funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, at Frink Baptist Church in McAlester, Oklahoma with Bro. Terry Brinkley officiating, assisted by Bro. John Basden and Bro. Rick Dominic. Services are under the direction of Williamson-Spradlin Funeral Home of Wetumka, Oklahoma.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that financial gifts be made to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering for International Missions. Contributions may be made by designating a gift through your local Southern Baptist Church or directly to the International Mission Board online at www.imb.org/give-now/.