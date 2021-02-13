From the Desk of Sen. Zack Taylor

Sen. Zack Taylor

This week, we concluded the second week of the legislative session. Despite the delayed start on Tuesday and Wednesday due to bad weather, we got nearly 200 bills through the committee process this week, and several heard on the floor. We have around 700 more to work on in committees before the deadline on Feb. 25.

On Monday, I was pleased that Gov. Stitt signed an executive order to protect Oklahoma’s energy industry from federal overreach. Despite calls for unity and bipartisanship, President Biden’s first actions in office have shown to be anything but that. He’s merely rehashing the same, tired anti-oil and anti-gas rhetoric peddled by progressive liberals for years. Oklahoma and its energy industry have been a leader in helping achieve American energy independence. We need to protect the men and women of this industry who have worked so hard to help our country achieve those gains. In Oklahoma, the oil and gas industry provide hundreds of thousands of good-paying jobs and contributes greatly to our local communities and the overall state economy. Biden’s actions threaten those jobs and our economy. I appreciate Gov. Stitt’s standing up for Oklahoma, and as the vice-chair of the Senate Energy Committee, I’m proud to work with him to protect our energy industry.

On Monday, I also met with the Senate’s Redistricting Director Keith Beall to go over updates on Oklahoma’s redistricting process.

The Education Committee approved some great bills on Tuesday to continue improving our public schools. Again, you can read committee agendas and bills at www.oksenate.gov.

I then met with the Chairman of the Energy Committee, Sen. Allen, to discuss bills we wanted to be heard in our Thursday meeting. Due to our short timeline, some tough decisions will have to be made regarding which bills will be heard.

I also presented two more of my bills, SB 939 and SB 311, on Tuesday in committee, and they’re moving on to the full Senate. SB939 was approved in the Judiciary Committee and will next be heard on the Senate floor. It provides that any critical infrastructure company or entity that acts in compliance with or acts consistently with government rules, guidelines, or laws applicable to its sector won’t constitute a nuisance.

SB 311, which would create a biennial registration option for vehicles, passed Finance but is double assigned, so it now must also go through full Appropriations.

That same day, I also presented my first bill, SB 181, before the full Senate, and it has moved on to the House. Again, this modifies the formula for payments made to the Oklahoma Tax Commission for delinquent taxes.

My SB 944 was also approved by the Appropriations Subcommittee on Natural Resources and Regulatory Services and will next be heard by the full Appropriations Committee.

Lastly, on Thursday, I was in the presiding officer chair, and I am thankful that Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat has given me the chance to serve the Senate in this role. It was an honor to direct all proceedings on the Senate floor and a great way to close this legislative week.

To make it easier to hear from more citizens around the district, I will start hosting legislative breakfasts with Sen. Chuck Hall and Rep. Kevin Wallace. We’ll be meeting next Friday, Feb. 26, from 7-8 a.m. at the Seminole Chamber of Commerce. These events are open to everyone, and I hope you’ll consider attending.

To contact me at the Capitol, please write to Senator Zack Taylor, State Capitol, 2300 N. Lincoln Blvd. Room 446, Oklahoma City, OK, 73105, email me at zack.taylor@oksenate.gov or call (405) 521-5547.