Rep. Williams: Conservative bills advance to Governor

Rep. Danny Williams

The Legislature has passed multiple bills into law to uphold conservative principles. The Governor has already begun signing several of these into law, including a bill that protect the sanctity of life.

House Bill 2441 will stop abortions from being performed once an unborn child is determined to have a detectable heartbeat. This change would allow for abortion only if a true medical emergency threatens the life of the mother.

This law will take effect on Nov. 1. I will always work to protect the life of the unborn and advocate for those who cannot speak for themselves.

The Governor also signed legislation to protect our constitutional right to worship.

The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution reads: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof…” House Bill 2648 creates the Oklahoma Religious Freedom Act and dictates that anything closing places of worship would be considered a substantial burden on people’s freedom of religion.

The bill’s author, Rep. Brian Hill, pursued the legislation after learning that many states’ governments had forced places of worship to close throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

I was very concerned to watch how many states across our country forced their churches to close during the pandemic while at the same time allowing marijuana dispensaries, casinos and many other retail businesses to stay open. I was proud to sign on as a coauthor in support of this bill.

The House sent House Bill 1775 to the Governor this week for his consideration, another bill I coauthored. The bill would prohibit Oklahoma public schools, colleges and universities from incorporating certain messages about gender and race into any course instruction. It would also prohibit required mandatory gender or sexual diversity training or counseling in the schools.

The bill doesn’t prevent teachers from teaching historical events nor the atrocities of things like slavery or genocide; instead, the bill says students shouldn’t be made to feel personally responsible for the actions of people in the past or guilty because of their gender or skin color. It’s one thing to present other points of views to students so they can form their own ideas, but it’s another thing entirely to shame students and guilt-trip them for their gender or skin color.

We’re rounding the final corner of this legislative session, with only one more month before session must conclude. Right now, we’re considering Senate amendments on House bills. When we choose to reject Senate amendments on House bills, the author will often request conference committee. The deadline to request conference committee is Thursday, May 13.

The House will continue considering Senate amendments to House bills next week. Please feel free to reach out to my office to share thoughts on legislation. My office phone is (405) 557-7372 and my email is danny.williams@okhouse.gov.

Thank you the honor of representing House District 28!

Rep. Danny Williams, a Republican, represents House District 28 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. His district includes Seminole County and northern Pottawatomie County.