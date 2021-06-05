Why some News-Star content is marked 'For Subscribers'

The Shawnee News-Star has served area readers since 1894. And while a lot has changed in the way journalists gather and present news — and the way readers see our work — our commitment to journalism and the community remains.

Our experienced journalists are part of the Shawnee-area community. We live here, work here, shop here. We're covering our community like no one else can.

Whether our readers still get a newspaper delivered, pick one up at news rack or retailer, or log-in to the website to read the e-edition on a computer, tablet or phone, our work reaches readers in so many different ways.

Our business model needs paid subscriptions to help sustain local journalism, so that's why the News-Star designates some of our work on www.news-star.com as exclusive Subscriber-Only content, which will be marked “For Subscribers.”

These are premium local stories that we can do best, such as explainer pieces, in-depth profiles and features, or other types of exclusively-produced news content by our journalists. That means you'll need to be a paid subscriber with a log-in to our website to view stories labeled "For Subscribers."

A lot of the local news content that readers are accustomed to seeing online, such as breaking news or routine local coverage, for example, will still be available and remain under the current website model that gives visitors several articles monthly for free before they are asked to subscribe.

If you are already a digital subscriber, you'll have full access to the premium content. If you're a print subscriber with home delivery of the newspaper, you also get unlimited access to this online content as well. To view "For Subscribers" content, you'll simply need to log in to the website or activate your digital account at news-star.com/activate. If you have any questions, call (405) 214-3945.

To our current print and digital subscribers, we thank you for supporting our newsroom and the local journalism we produce.

If you're not a subscriber, we hope you'll keep coming back to news-star.com to read and sample our work. If you do that more than few times each month and get our paywall notice often, we hope you will consider becoming a digital subscriber for full access.

Times may have changed in the business model of newspapers, but one thing has remained constant — our team of local, hardworking, dedicated journalists remains committed to serving this community and our readers.

If you have any story ideas or comments for the newsroom, please reach out and contact us:

Managing Editor: Kim Morava — kimberly.morava@news-star.com, (405) 214-3922

Sports Editor: Brian Johnson — bjohnson@news-star.com, (405) 214-3932

Reporter Tina Bridenstine — tina.bridenstine@news-sar.com, (405) 214-3934

Reporter Vicky Misa — vicky.misa@news-star.com, (405) 214-3962

Reporter Elisabeth Slay — eslay@news-star.com, (405) 214-3926

Kim Morava is managing editor of the News-Star and has worked at the News-Star since 1998.