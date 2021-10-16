Williams: Children are our future

By Rep. Danny Williams

I believe the children are our future. Strong, thriving children and families make for a strong, thriving state. The Legislature protected the interests of children and families by passing several laws to improve several child-centered processes and help our children and families grow.

House Bill 1709 changes a qualification for continuation of successful adulthood services. These services may continue until 21 years of age, provided the individual is in the custody of the Oklahoma Dept. of Human Services or a federally recognized Indian tribe and in an out-of-home placement at the time of their 16th birthday. Current law requires that this occur at the time of their 18th birthday.

House Bill 2367 allows a child aged 16 years or older to enter into a contract to obtain housing if they receive a certification of unaccompanied status from a youth services provider with DHS or the Oklahoma Dept. of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS).

The certification must show that the child is determined to be homeless or a victim of domestic violence or abuse. DHS or ODMHSAS are required to notify the parent or guardian that the child is seeking unaccompanied child status, unless they are unable to identify the whereabouts of the parent or guardian.

Certification of this status does not discharge the parent or guardian of parental or legal authority. This will help keep homeless youth off the streets and afford them more opportunities to build a better life for themselves.

House Bill 1797 prohibits an individual responsible for a child’s health, safety or welfare from working with children or residing in a child care facility if the employee is the perpetrator of a substantiated finding by DHS of heinous or shocking abuse.

The measure also prohibits employers who provide services to children from willfully and knowingly employing or contracting with such an individual or allow continued contracting or employment.

The measure further states that if DHS determines a substantiated finding of heinous and shocking abuse by a person responsible for a child, the department must notify the child care facility owner and the child care resource and referral agency in writing within one business day after the finding. The facility must also notify parents or guardians of children attending the facility within 72 hours of the finding by certified mail.

House Bill 2317 establishes a grievance process for children detained in an adult facility, administered by the Oklahoma Commission on Children and Youth.

Grievances may be filed by either the child or a person responsible for their health and welfare and directed to the Commission’s Office of Juvenile System Oversight for investigation, resolution and referrals, if appropriate. The Office of Juvenile System Oversight must notify the Office of Juvenile Affairs compliance monitor when a grievance is received, and DHS must be notified if it concerns a child in their custody.

Each facility in which children are held must make grievance policies and procedures available upon public request and make resources readily accessible to children in the facility, as well as explain the policies upon intake. These provisions do not apply to children housed in a Department of Corrections (DOC) facility or housed under a contract with the DOC.

Focusing on Oklahoma’s children and families is of the utmost importance to myself and my colleagues in the House, and we will continue to prioritize this policy area.

As always, please reach out to my office to ask questions or share thoughts on legislation. My office phone is (405) 557-7372 and my email is danny.williams@okhouse.gov.

Thank you for the honor of representing House District 28!