Slán and farewell

The time has come, the walrus said, to talk of many things.

Recently in my Facebook memories, I saw a post where I quoted a line from “Legally Blonde: The Musical”: “There's still so much to learn, so many dreams to earn, but even if I crash and burn ten times a day … I'm gonna find my way.”

I remember it well, because it was written in September of 2009 as I was moving to Shawnee to start work at The Shawnee News-Star. It was followed just days later by a memory where, on day three of my new job, I lamented that I was ready to know everything already so I could stop asking so many questions.

I have never been a fan of change. Even so, in September, just days after marking my 12th work anniversary at the newspaper, I accepted a job in corporate communications in the city.

If you think it was a decision I handled with calm and grace, you might want to take another guess. If you think I burst into tears at random for days, you're definitely on the right track.

Basically, I meant it when I said I don't like change.

I have spent more than a decade of my life at the newspaper – longer than any other job I've had. It's the same span of time I spent attending first grade through senior year in my hometown. The thought of leaving behind the News-Star feels a lot like the first time I moved permanently out of my parents' home and out on my own.

Though people don't always think of it this way, coming to terms with starting a new job has been a grieving process. In more than a decade here, I've been through a lot with the folks at the News-Star, and I'll miss working with them every day. We call each other our “News-Star family,” and there's good reason for that. At times, we've been around each other more than our own families. We've supported each other through all sorts of losses and life events. You may not know this, but the folks behind the scenes in Shawnee are first-class journalists and people, and I can't imagine ever working at another place that has the particular synergy and magic this place has held, or with folks who are as pleasant to work with and as passionate about what they do as Kim Morava, Vicky Misa, Elisabeth Slay, Brian Johnson, Kent Bush, Fred Fehr, Ed Blochowiak, Jason Smith, Brandy Brackett, Billy Brown, Adam Ewing, Richard Stroud, and so many others who have passed through the doors of the newspaper.

That's not something easy to walk away from. Plus, journalism is something I believe in strongly, and it became a part of who I am and how I define myself. Leaving it feels like leaving a part of myself behind.

I don't know what the future holds, but I am optimistic. And I know where I've been will help with where I'm going.

I am grateful to everyone I've met here and all I've learned, and I've enjoyed getting to know so many people in Shawnee. It has been a privilege to be a part of telling our community's story and recording its history – whether typing birth or anniversary announcements, designing letters to Santa, taking photos at events such as Arts Trek or Trail Days, or writing stories about local residents. Thanks for letting me be a part of it for so long.