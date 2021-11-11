Our View: Honoring veterans this Veterans Day

The Shawnee News-Star

As America honors Veterans this Veterans Day, a ceremony will be held 11 a.m. today at the Oklahoma Veterans Memorial in downtown Shawnee.

The Oklahoma Veterans Memorial Committee will host its yearly program at the memorial in Woodland Veterans Park, located in the 400 block of North Broadway.

The memorial — a showpiece for Shawnee year-round — is the result of years of hard work, fundraising and dedication by area veterans and supporters. It is a place of honor, remembrance and gratitude — the perfect setting to honor our Veterans on this Veterans Day — or any day of the year.

At the site, names of veterans are engraved on brick pavers, purchased by donors, that form a walkway in the shape of a five-pointed star, with each point representing one branch of the military. The park is a place of solitude and reflection where one can remember those who are serving our country or have served in the past.

Dedicated benches, two memorials representing each of the world wars, and an archway over the entrance are carved from black, polished granite, with several other displays on site. Flags are flown for each of the military branches.

On this Veterans Day, let us always remember that the freedoms we enjoy today were made possible by the veterans who have served this great nation as well as the active members of our military who do that each day around the world.

If you've never visited the memorial in Shawnee, today's ceremony could be a perfect time to do that and appreciate all that went into making the memorial a beautiful reality.

You could also meet — and personally thank — many area veterans while you're there.