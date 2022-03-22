Senate Review by Sen. Zack Taylor

Sen. Zack Taylor

As is customary, it was a short week at the Capitol last week due to spring break, but we were still extremely productive. We had more than 70 bills on our agenda on Monday and Tuesday. Of those, two were mine – Senate Bills 1184 and 1147.

These measures deal with education, which is an important issue to me. It’s always a top priority of mine to ensure we do the right things here at the Capitol to help our students and teachers increase our educational outcomes.

SB 1184 is also known as the Students' Right to Know Act. It would ensure our students graduating high school have all the information about the true cost of college and certifications from technical schools. This would also show graduates what jobs and career fields are the most in-demand in the state, the average salaries of these fields, the average student loan payments, default rates, and total student debt.

This is so important because our young people need to know what is out there. While numerous education paths can be taken, year after year, the road to college is still sold as the only option to young adults if they want to be successful. While a college degree is necessary for some fields, it isn’t the only path to a successful career. We want to make sure students can explore all options available and know all the facts before taking on what can be crippling debt.

There are plenty of great paths besides college, and many jobs that don’t need a four-year degree are in high demand and pay well, including electricians, welders, roofers, diesel mechanics, air traffic controllers, respiratory therapists, dental hygienists, paralegals, police officers and more. Our students need to be fully informed about alternative pathways to good-paying jobs. Unfortunately, many are pressured into college degrees that don’t reflect the needs of our modern economy. Laying all the options out for students is crucial. If this measure is signed into law, Oklahoma will join Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Missouri, Louisiana, and several others who have already taken action to inform students of actual education costs and job opportunities. This measure sailed through the Senate with bipartisan support and is now headed to the House for their consideration.

I’ve previously written about SB 1147, which would allow the State Board of Education to give academic credits for aviation courses that would count towards high school graduation. I’m pleased to share this measure passed unanimously off the Senate floor.

Currently, 31 schools across the state are teaching the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) high school curriculum, and other schools have been approved to teach this coursework next year. The curriculum offers hands-on learning opportunities in engineering, math, science, and technology and provides a clear pathway for students to post-secondary aviation programs and industry careers. We must ensure students can receive academic credit for these rigorous programs, and I’m excited for this measure to go to the House for their approval.

Finally, I partnered up with Kimberly Holland from the Tecumseh FFA Chapter at the Oklahoma Youth Expo (OYE) Legislative Showmanship event to show her steer. I enjoyed watching all the students interact with our state leaders and am always impressed with their hard work to prepare their animals for the show each year.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve you. My office is always open to hearing your questions and concerns, so please contact me if there’s anything I can help you with at 405-521-5547 or Zack.Taylor@oksenate.gov.