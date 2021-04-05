Rep. Danny Williams: House committee work continues

By Rep. Danny Williams

House committees are in full swing again, and the deadline to pass Senate bills out of their House committees is quickly approaching on April 8.

I serve on the House Public Safety Committee, and we heard 10 bills in our Tuesday meeting. One bill we heard was Senate Bill 631 by Rep. Sean Roberts and Sen. Warren Hamilton, which I have coauthored. This bill would establish Oklahoma as a Second Amendment Sanctuary State and passed committee 7-2.

I am also coauthoring Senate Bill 172, carried by Sen. Paul Rosino and Rep. Collin Walke, which would create Ida’s Law to track data and efforts to address the issue of missing and murdered indigenous people in Oklahoma.

Another bill I coauthored is Senate Bill 572, which prohibits any state or local government agency from adopting a sanctuary policy that prevents them from working with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The measure also provides that an elected or appointed official who willfully violates these provisions is subject to removal for official misconduct.

The House also took the time to celebrate our Vietnam veterans. Monday was Vietnam Veterans Day, and the House approved a resolution recognizing our Vietnam veterans and welcoming them home. We also honored a veteran of the Vietnam War, Gary LaBass of Owasso, as the Veteran of the Week.

House Resolution 1018 officially recognized and honored Vietnam War veterans for their service and sacrifice, joining the national celebration of Vietnam War Veterans Day. The resolution also expressed appreciation for the veterans’ service to the state and nation and with deep appreciation welcomed them home.

Unfortunately, due to the unpopularity of the war by the time it ended, our service members didn’t receive the welcome home they deserved when they returned from the war. These brave service members deserve our utmost respect and gratitude for their willingness to sacrifice in pursuit of freedom everywhere, and we owe our veterans a debt of gratitude for their service to make our world a safer and freer place.

As always, please feel free to contact my office if I can be of any assistance. It’s an honor to represent District 28 at the State Capitol!

Rep. Danny Williams, a Republican, represents House District 28 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. His district includes Seminole County and northern Pottawatomie County.