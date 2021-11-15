Williams: Celebrating Veterans Day

By Rep. Danny Williams

Since the first shots at Lexington and Concord were fired and our Revolutionary War began, American men and women have been laying their lives down for our freedoms and our country.

These heroes come from every generation, family situation and economic standing, but they share several fundamental qualities: courage, pride, determination, selflessness, dedication to duty and integrity – all the qualities needed to serve a cause greater than yourself.

Our veterans recognized that they were being called to something bigger than themselves. These ordinary people responded in extraordinary ways and rose to the call to protect a nation that has blessed us all so much.

Whether they answered the call in times of war, volunteered in times of peace, or were called up by a draft, they willingly sacrificed their lives so their families and fellow Americans would remain safe, strong and free.

Today our troops continue to make the ultimate sacrifices, and more Americans bravely follow in the footsteps of generations of fine Americans.

The freedoms we enjoy every day come with an incredible cost paid by our veterans, those still in service today, and those who gave their lives for our nation.

Thirty days before being laid to rest, President Kennedy said that a nation reveals itself not by the people it produces, but by the people it remembers.

Not everybody will serve or be part of a military family, but everyone can remember. Our state and nation pledge that we will never forget.

Those of us who are still here have an obligation to show our love, support and gratitude with our words and actions. We have an obligation in our own lives to practices and protect the ideals our veterans fought and died for.

Veterans Day is a great time to reflect on the cost of the freedoms we enjoy.

Thank you to all of our veterans, especially those in House District 28, for your service.

Rep. Danny Williams, a Republican, represents House District 28 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. His district includes Seminole County and northern Pottawatomie County.