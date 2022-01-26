From the Desk of Sen. Zack Taylor

Sen. Zack Taylor

The Second Session of the 58th Legislature is around the corner, and the Capitol has been busy with activity in recent weeks as we’ve been working with staff to get hundreds of bills filed. Since session is near, members have been working diligently on legislation. There’s plenty of work put into legislation, from meetings with constituents, state agencies, and other organizations, possible interim studies, extensive research, and fine-tuning language for introduction.

This year, I filed 17 bills to go with my carryover bills from last session. My new measures deal with a number of issues, including student discipline, financial literacy, course credits, motorcycle safety, public safety, health maintenance organizations, and energy, among others. This week, I’d like to look at a few of these.

Senate Bill 1145 modifies the Passport to Financial Literacy Act by requiring students to complete a one-semester course on personal financial literacy, rather than these requirements being spread throughout numerous other classes over several grade levels. It adds the areas of credit scores, credit reports, and avenues for saving and investing in retirement to the instruction list. This would apply to those entering the ninth grade in the 2022-23 school year and must be completed during their junior or senior year.

SB 1147 authorizes the State Board of Education to develop rules determining if aviation courses are eligible for non-elective academic credit toward meeting graduation requirements. The aerospace and aviation industry is the fastest growing in our state and Oklahoma’s second economic driver behind the oil and gas industry. As a result, we’ve become a world hub for numerous companies seeking highly trained employees. The Legislature has been working with Higher Education, CareerTech, the Commerce Department, and other state and federal agencies to help fill the workforce pipeline to further expand this incredible industry through various programs. My bill would allow students to take aviation courses as part of their core credits rather than as an elective. These courses can help students get on a path to a highly lucrative career, and we want to make sure we help them any way we can.

Another issue I’ve been passionate about and have worked on successfully since I was in the House is removing some of the barriers that our licensing boards have in place for people who made mistakes in their past. SB 1691 further strengthens those changes and ensures that people with nonviolent and non-sexual criminal histories have the opportunity to earn an occupational license. Our state requires licenses for many different professions. Someone who made bad choices earlier in life shouldn’t be barred from an occupation unrelated to their conviction. Studies show that if someone hasn’t recommitted a crime within five years after their conviction, they’re no more likely to commit a crime than anyone else. We should not be rehabilitating and training people while in prison only for them to find out that they aren’t eligible for a license for that profession after release. My bill will update Oklahoma’s occupational licensing statutes to incorporate additional fair chance licensing best practices.

Session will convene on Monday, Feb. 7. I hope you’ll tune in as we join our House colleagues for the governor’s State of the State Address at noon. He’ll be highlighting last session’s accomplishments while sharing his policy and budget proposals for this session. Work will then get underway in our various committees.

To contact me at the Capitol, please write to Senator Zack Taylor, State Capitol, 2300 N. Lincoln Blvd. Room 446, Oklahoma City, OK, 73105, email me at Zack.Taylor@oksenate.gov or call (405) 521-5547.