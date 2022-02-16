New legislative session starts

By Rep. Danny Williams

The second regular session of the 58th Legislature began a week ago Monday at noon. Members of the Senate, as well as statewide elected and appointed officials, joined us on the House floor to hear Governor Stitt's fourth State of the State address.

In his address, the Governor outlined four checkpoints to help Oklahoma become a Top Ten state.

First, he said driving hope for all Oklahomans will encourage them to reach higher and work harder in areas including education, health, mental health, work and social relationships.

Hope is not just a wish or a feeling—it's the belief that a person has the power to create a future better than their today. Over 2,000 published studies confirm hope is the leading indicator of success and wellbeing in children, adults and families.

Hope can change the lives of every Oklahoman, and it can be taught by each one of us.

Second, the Governor emphasized the need to protect Oklahomans and our way of life. He named the need for fairness and safety in the medical marijuana industry, as well as supporting our law enforcement officers across the state.

The Governor's third checkpoint to becoming a Top Ten state is making Oklahoma the most business-friendly state in the nation. To meet the growing workforce demand, we must ensure common education, higher education and CareerTech work together to make every student college ready or career ready.

In his final checkpoint, Governor Stitt aimed to deliver taxpayers more for their money. Modernizing government agencies and increasing transparency are two points he mentioned, but he also outlined the opportunity to make a generational impact by investing in infrastructure.

Now that session has begun, committee meetings have commenced once again. One committee I sit on is the House Appropriations & Budget Subcommittee on Education, which met for the first time on Wednesday and approved five bills.

The first, House Bill 3072, would make available a $5,000 stipend annually over a 5-year period for qualifying teachers who attain National Board certification.

Teachers who are National Board-certified have been recognized for their high levels of skills in a classroom. Encouraging teachers to become National Board-certified would help improve the overall quality of our education system and grant bonuses to these teachers.

The committee also heard Senate Bill 257 enables the Oklahoma Arts Council to accept donations and raise private funds for the maintenance and preservation of the collection.

Our third bill was House Bill 3507, which would create a task force to consider the feasibility of requiring high school students to complete the FAFSA prior to graduating.

House Bill 3564 would require the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education to establish and maintain an incentive scholarship program that would award $1,000 for the first three years of college anyone entering a teaching program and $2,500 for their fourth year of school. They would then earn $4,000 per year for their first five years of classroom teaching.

The committee's final bill, House Bill 3565, would give a one-time bonus of $1,000 to certified classroom teachers employed by a public school district.

Please reach out with any questions or concerns that I may be able to assist with or if you want to discuss legislation.

You may reach me at (405) 557-7372 or danny.williams@okhouse.gov. Thank you for the privilege of representing House District 28 at the State Capitol!

Rep. Danny Williams, a Republican, represents House District 28 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. His district includes Seminole County and northern Pottawatomie County.