Williams: Higher Ed, Rose Day celebrated

By Rep. Danny Williams

Many committee and subcommittee meetings, in addition to several advocacy days and special visitors, made for a packed schedule at the Capitol last week.

I presented two of my bills before their committees last week, and I'm glad that they both passed.

House Bill 3195 was heard in the House Business and Commerce Committee. The bill specifies that the Oklahoma Cosmetology and Barbering Act does not apply to people providing cosmetology or hairstyling services for employers engaged in theater, radio, television, movie picture production, modeling or photography. The bill passed committee unanimously.

My second bill, House Bill 3191, was heard before the House Criminal Justice and Corrections Committee.

The bill makes several updates to the Oklahoma Self-Defense Act. It prohibits law enforcement from disarming a person without reasonable suspicion if the person displays a valid form of ID. It also requires people in possession of a firearm to disclose possession when instructed by law enforcement.

Additionally, the bill allows any person in compliance with the provisions of the Oklahoma Self-Defense Act to carry a concealed or unconcealed firearm while hunting or fishing if they also carry a valid form of ID, including a handgun license.

In addition to the many committee meetings held this week, there were hundreds of visitors here this week to advocate for causes they believe in.

Tuesday was Higher Education Day at the Capitol. This annual day brings together students, professors and administrators from instructions across the state to talk about the benefits of pursuing a college degree.

The role our colleges and universities play in preparing our young people for their futures is invaluable. We have critical workforce needs right now, especially in the fields of nursing, teaching and engineering, so we're presenting several bills in the House this year that will help address these shortage areas.

Wednesday was another special advocacy day that brought hundreds of Oklahomans to the Capitol. Rose Day is an annual day at the beginning of session when people bring their elected officials a rose to symbolize the sanctity of life.

I want to commend each person who came for Rose Day for using their voice to advocate for strong pro-life policies and speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves. Unborn babies are not an inconvenience—they are each a precious life.

As always, please reach out with any questions or concerns that I may be able to assist with or if you want to discuss legislation.

You may reach me at (405) 557-7372 or danny.williams@okhouse.gov. Thank you for the privilege of representing House District 28 at the State Capitol!

Rep. Danny Williams, a Republican, represents House District 28 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. His district includes Seminole County and northern Pottawatomie County.