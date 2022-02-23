Senate Review by Sen. Zack Taylor

Sen. Zack Taylor

As we’ve learned to live with the COVID-19 pandemic and life has continued as usual for most of us, things have started to feel a little more “normal” here at the Capitol. The last two sessions saw strict COVID-19 measures, meaning most of the activities and advocacy days typically held in the building were canceled. But, as normalcy returns, so have the numerous groups that make their way to Oklahoma City to meet with lawmakers and lobby for legislation.

It was a breath of fresh air to see so many of our future leaders at Higher Education Day at the state Capitol on Tuesday. It was great to have students from Seminole State College in attendance, and I was proud of their professionalism while representing the college. Rose Day at the Capitol was on Wednesday, which is the state’s annual pro-life rally to promote and support legislation protecting the lives of the unborn. I appreciated all the roses that were dropped by my office as well as the supporters championing pro-life policies. Protecting the lives of the unborn is always a priority of mine.

Committee work has continued, and we’ve begun hearing bills on the floor. My colleagues approved my Senate Bill 1410, which would require any municipality, school district, agency, department, college, etc., to have an emergency energy plan to ensure their power is generated from three different energy sources during a state of emergency.

This measure is a response to the extreme winter weather we experienced last February. The idea behind this bill is to avoid a situation like Texas was in last winter where their reliance on one or two energy sources was devastating to all citizens. Oklahoma agencies, colleges and cities need an emergency energy plan to supply their electricity from a variety of reliable sources.

Another measure we approved off the floor modified the No Patient Left Alone Act, which was passed last year to ensure patients hospitalized during a declared health emergency are able to have a designated visitor if they choose. This was in response to the COVID-19 pandemic when many Oklahomans were hospitalized with the virus but unable to have a loved one or patient advocate present. The modification we passed would allow a hospitalized patient to also have a pastor, minister, religious leader, or spiritual advisor present during their time of need.

This past week, I was proud to join Oklahoma Farm Bureau (OKFB) members at their annual conference to receive the 2021 OKFB Champion award for my work on agricultural issues last session. Supporting our farmers and ranchers will always be a priority of mine while here at the Capitol.

Finally, I met with many of our law enforcement officers from across central Oklahoma at a legislative breakfast in Shawnee last week to discuss several of the measures we’ll be hearing at the Capitol. I’m grateful for the work they do to protect our communities, and supporting their priorities is also very important to me.

Thank you for allowing me to serve as your voice at our state Capitol. My office is always open to hearing your questions and concerns. Please feel free to reach out at any time. You can reach me at 405-521-5547 or Zack.Taylor@oksenate.gov.