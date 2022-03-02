House Bill brings major rural broadband reform

By Rep. Danny Williams

We're nearing the end of our first month of the new legislative session.

One of the House Republican Caucus' priorities this year is broadband expansion. Right now, Oklahoma ranks 43rd nationally for rural access to broadband, with only 48% of rural households having broadband connections.

House Bill 3363, authored by Speaker Charles McCall, would create the Oklahoma Broadband Office with the goal of delivering high-speed internet to 95% of Oklahomans within five years.

The office would be created with a portion of Oklahoma's American Rescue Plan Act funding.

The proposed bill would collect and distribute all funds available for broadband expansion in Oklahoma; create and update the Statewide Broadband Plan to achieve 95% service in five years; and maintain a mapping system of all broadband infrastructure within the state.

High-speed internet is a necessity today. A lack of quality broadband results in a lack of economic opportunities.

Oklahoma cannot keep up with our neighboring states or the rest of the world without improving access to broadband across the state. We must make a strong investment in our broadband accessibility or we run the risk of falling behind our bordering states in business, education, health care and agriculture.

The House has already taken strong action in recent years to build broadband.

Last year's House Bill 2040 created a $42 million sales and use tax rebate for new broadband equipment used to deliver service in unserved or underserved areas. In 2020, the Legislature approved House Bill 4018 to create the Rural Broadband Expansion Council, which brings stakeholders together to set broadband buildout strategy for Oklahoma.

We're working steadily toward our next legislative deadline. Thursday, March 3 is the final day to pass bills out of their committees, which is a necessary step before a bill can become eligible to be heard by the full House.

This next week will be very busy with long committee meetings to consider and vote on many bills, but it's an honor to work to serve the people of House District 28.

Rep. Danny Williams, a Republican, represents House District 28 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. His district includes Seminole County and northern Pottawatomie County.