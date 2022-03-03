Session begins; House celebrates Rose Day

By Rep. Danny Sterling

The first two weeks of Session have come and gone and it was packed full of meetings with constituents and legislation. As for my involvement in the first two weeks of the Legislative Session, it has primarily revolved around education legislation.

I passed several bills through the House Common Education Committee: HB3658, which amends the teach certification exam; HB3656, which authorizes school districts to offer a law enforcement elective course to juniors and seniors; and HB3655, which would allow including agricultural power and technology classes as fine arts curriculum.

Another notable education bill that passed out of committee was HB3643, which would update requirements for virtual charter school governing boards that contract with educational management organizations (EMO). This would create greater transparency for state funds. In addition, the State Board of Education would be authorized to demand repayment of money illegally expended by an EMO or to withhold any unreturned amount from state funding allocations.

Two other bills addressed charter schools: HB2644, which updates oversight requirements for charter school sponsors and governing boards, and HB3645, which updates virtual charter school attendance and truancy policies.

Both brick-and-mortar and virtual charter schools are important components of the public school system and meet the individual needs of students and their families. Unfortunately, we've had instances of fraud and abuse of taxpayer dollars by the EMOs that manage these schools. These bills will help tighten our laws and protect public funding while ensuring students who benefit from our many charter schools can still receive their education.

Last week, the House honored the sanctity of life of the unborn with a resolution recognizing Rose Day.

Each year, hundreds of people gather at the Capitol to present red roses to their elected officials. The roses symbolize the sanctity of life of the unborn.

House Resolution 1041 supports the right to life of the unborn. It also includes that members of the Oklahoma House of Representatives affirm that all human life is sacred from the point of conception, and they have led the nation in adopting legislation to defend unborn children.

The resolution specifies that members of the Oklahoma House of Representatives oppose any policy that would require citizens to pay for abortions through their taxpayer dollars or medical insurance premiums. They will continue to lead the nation in the introduction and enactment of legislation to protect unborn children.

I will continue to fight to protect our unborn children, and I will keep you updated on the pro-life legislation we will hear this year.