Williams: House Passes Committee Deadline

By Rep. Danny Williams

Last week was a busy week at the State Capitol with several advocacy groups here and many long committee meetings ahead of Thursday's legislative deadline.

Tuesday was Future Farmers of America (FFA) Day at the Capitol, and members of the Strothers FFA chapter visited the Capitol. It was great talking with each of these students and giving them a tour of the Capitol.

FFA does a wonderful job of instilling strong principles in our students and preparing them for leadership not only in agriculture, which is so important in Oklahoma, but in every other area of their lives.

Also on Tuesday, I passed two bills through the House Judiciary – Civil Committee.

House Bill 3193 determines that the father of an unwed couple will be listed on a birth certificate if both the parents agree on the biological paternity of the child. Mother and father will have equal rights and obligations to the child and the child will be treated as a child whose parents were married at the time of birth.

House Bill 3190 adds a definition of "time-limited reunification services," which means reunification services provided only during the first 15-month period after the child enters foster care. The measure allows the court to impose sanctions against attorneys who don't comply with statute.

The demand for a jury trial must be filed in writing no later than 30 days before the date set for the initial hearing for termination of parental rights. If a jury trial demand is not filed in 30 days, the trial can continue as a bench trial.

If a parent has not corrected their circumstances in 15 months, then a petition or motion for termination of parental rights will be filed.

The court may also consider if the child has failed to form a bond with the parent and whether allowing the parent to have custody would cause harm to the child. The measure also requires consideration of each child's and family's circumstances in making an individualized service plan.

On Thursday, I passed House Bill 3196 through the House Appropriations & Budget Committee. The bill creates the Burt Holmes Fee Structure Policy Act of 2022, which modifies the structure of fees collected by the courts for various offenses.

The House is also preparing legislation this session to address the numerous illegal medical marijuana grows across the state. I've heard concerns about this from many of my constituents in the past year.

The House Republican Caucus is committed to ending illegal marijuana grows for good. We are assembling a multifaceted approach to eliminate illegal medical marijuana grows and distributors while encouraging product safety and public health from our legal operators.

The Legislature is delivering what the people of Oklahoma voted for when they approved medical marijuana: A safe, legal free market, regulated appropriately. Businesses doing it by the book will succeed, and out-of-state illegal grows will fail.

These bills provide Oklahomans with the structured, legal medical marijuana industry that they voted for in State Question 788 in 2018.

All of these items working together will help bring our market under control and ensure that the only medical marijuana growers in the state are safe, legal and operating above board.

The next few weeks will be focused on hearing bills on the House floor ahead of the March 24 deadline. It's an honor to work to serve the people of House District 28!

Rep. Danny Williams, a Republican, represents House District 28 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. His district includes Seminole County and northern Pottawatomie County.