Sterling: House proposes inflation relief

By Rep. Danny Sterling

Inflation is at a 40-year high, and House Republicans are working to provide tax relief to Oklahomans this session. The House Rules Committee approved five bills that the Legislature can choose from to grant much-needed financial relief.

House Bill 1358 would provide a onetime tax rebate of $125 for individuals and $250 for households. The estimated $321 million cost of the rebates would be paid for out of surplus state revenues, resulting in no budgetary impact.

House Bill 3350 would provide a 0.25% reduction to all personal income tax brackets. It reduces the top personal income tax rate from 4.75 percent to 4.5 percent, saving the average taxpayer $121 per year. If it becomes law, Oklahoma's personal income tax rate would move from 9th to 7th-lowest nationally under the bill.

The estimated $226 million cost of the reduction is expected to be outweighed by state revenue growth, as has been the case with the past 25 years of state income tax reductions in Oklahoma.

As Oklahoma's personal income tax rate dropped from 7% in 1997 to 4.75% this year, state income tax collections rose from $1.7 billion to $3.7 billion during that time.

House Bill 3349 would temporarily suspend Oklahoma's 4.5% grocery sales tax for two years. It would not affect local sales taxes on groceries.

House Bill 3353 would increase the grocery sales tax credit to up to $180 per year for low-income Oklahomans for two years. The enhancement would be tiered according to income levels, age and household size.

House Bill 4358 would phase out Oklahoma's corporate income tax over eight years, continuing last session's push to make Oklahoma more business friendly. It would also give businesses with accrued corporate income tax credits time to utilize those credits without harming multiyear business plans.

Last session, House Republicans lead the charge to cut the top personal income tax rate from 5% to 4.75%, and the corporate income tax rate from 6% to 4%, to provide a historic $350 million tax cut for Oklahomans.

I recently received an update from the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Industry. Their most recent data points reflect the changing industry within our state.

They've brought on additional enforcement agents and performed hundreds more inspections and operation status visits. The number of licensed processors, licensed dispensaries and licensed growers has increased substantially, as has the number of commercial applications.

Oklahoma is currently home to more retail dispensaries than any other state in the country, and a surplus of the product is grown within our borders. This has led to huge black-market activities.

House Republicans are working to eliminate the illegal black market that has sprung up since medical marijuana was implemented in 2018. We are assembling a multifaceted approach to bring our market under control and ensure that the only medical marijuana growers in the state are safe, legal and operating above board.