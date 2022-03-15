Senate Review by Sen. Zack Taylor

Sen. Zack Taylor

As many of you know, we lost a pillar of the Seminole community and friend of the entire state on March 5. Mrs. Jasmine Moran was extremely generous and cared for all of Oklahoma’s youth and students, and she will be sorely missed. The Jasmine Moran Children’s Museum has and will continue to inspire our children to think outside of the box and dream big, and I know Mrs. Moran’s legacy will live on through Seminole’s crowning jewel. Her work with Seminole State College will also be remembered as well as her love and support of all animals, evident through her founding of the Seminole Humane Society. It was an honor to attend her celebration of life ceremony, and I send my prayers for peace and comfort to Melvin, their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren during this time.

Back at the Capitol, we’ve spent our time on the floor, voting on legislation that our Senate committees approved. It was a busy week for me as I presented and passed three bills on to the House.

Senate Bill 1524 modifies Oklahoma’s Production Revenue Standards Act, which provides a framework for payment of proceeds from oil and natural gas production to royalty owners. The current state statute creates a system that handicaps the ability for timely payments, increases litigation, and penalizes producers. My bill would provide a much-needed balance to this statute and brings our state in line with standards used in other oil and gas states by requiring proper documentation before interest can be accrued; limiting interest liability; enabling producers to comply with standard accounting practices; and retaining protections for royalty owners.

Another measure, SB 1188, would allow cities with a population of 4,500 or less to hire retired police officers who had previously participated in the retirement system. They wouldn’t increase their retirement benefits, but they wouldn’t have to contribute to the system either. Many of our small towns are having difficulties hiring police officers, and this measure simply increases the number of people that could be hired by a small-town police department. SB 318 goes hand in hand with this measure by modifying the initial enlistment age for new officers. Currently, the maximum age for a first-time officer is 45. SB 318 raises that age to 50. This also opens up the number of people that could apply to be a police officer. This allows someone that may have retired from another career early, or simply wants a career change later in life, to be eligible to apply to be an officer up to age 50.

These measures now move to the House of Representatives for their consideration. I look forward to working with my House authors to ensure these measures pass in their chamber and get to the governor’s desk for his signature.

Thank you for allowing me to be your voice at our state Capitol. My door is always open to my constituents, so please contact me if there’s anything I can help you with at 405-521-5547 or Zack.Taylor@oksenate.gov.