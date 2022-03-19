Williams: House focuses on floor work

By Rep. Danny Williams

After last week's deadline to pass bills out of committees, we spent many long days on the House floor hearing and voting on those remaining bills.

I presented one of my bills on the floor, where it passed 81-15. House Bill 3191 allows people in compliance with the Oklahoma Self-Defense Act and with a valid state ID, handgun license or military ID to carry a concealed or unconcealed firearm while hunting or fishing.

Law enforcement may not disarm a person without reasonable suspicion if they display a valid form of ID, and the person must disclose possession of the firearm when instructed by law enforcement.

The House also took action this week to further strengthen Oklahoma's elections by empowering district attorneys to investigate potential election fraud.

House Bill 2974 requires the State Election Board to perform an annual query to determine how many individuals are registered at the same residential address. If more than ten registered voters share a single residential address, the State Election Board must provide a list to the secretary of the county election board who will notify the county's district attorney to investigate any potential criminal violations.

We'll soon hear a slew of bills related to medical marijuana. Since it became legal in 2018, Oklahoma has been playing catch-up to the industry, which is in dire need of more regulation to reduce the number of illegal growers selling on the black market.

On Monday, March 7, a House working group announced an approach to address this need while ensuring the industry remains true to the will of the people. The 12-point plan will bring the industry under control.

Oklahomans want more protections for their Second Amendment rights, increased security for our elections and a safe medical marijuana industry for patients, businesses and community members.

The House Republican Caucus is committed to delivering on all three of these pressing issues, and I'll share more details about proposed policy changes in the coming weeks as we hear more bills on the House floor.

As always, please continue reaching out to share your thoughts on upcoming legislation. As your state representative, it's my honor and duty to represent the beliefs of my constituents during the legislative process. You may reach me at 405-557-7372 or danny.williams@okhouse.gov.

Rep. Danny Williams, a Republican, represents House District 28 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. His district includes Seminole County and northern Pottawatomie County.