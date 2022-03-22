Williams: Parental Rights Bill Approved

By Rep. Danny Williams

Last Monday, I presented and passed House Bill 3190 on the floor of the House.

The goal of the bill is to put families back together whenever possible, and if they can't be reunified, then to ensure we don't leave the child hanging in the foster care system.

House Bill 3190 adds a definition of "time-limited reunification services," which means reunification services provided only during the first 15-month period after the child enters foster care. The measure allows the court to impose sanctions against attorneys who don't comply with statute.

It allows for a bench trial before a jury trial. The demand for a jury trial must be filed in writing no later than 30 days before the date set for the initial hearing for termination of parental rights. If a jury trial demand is not filed in 30 days, the trial can continue as a bench trial.

If a parent has not corrected their circumstances in 15 months, then a petition or motion for termination of parental rights will be filed.

However, parental rights may not be terminated for several reason: if the parent has made substantial progress and the child might be able to go home in three months; if the child has a close and positive relationship with a parent; if the child is at least 14 years old and firmly opposed to the termination of parental rights; if a parent is terminally ill but in remission and has designated a guardian; if the child is not capable of functioning in a family setting; if the child is an unaccompanied, refugee minor; if adoption is an inappropriate plan; or if the parent's incarceration or treatment is a factor in the child's placement.

The court may also consider if the child has failed to form a bond with the parent and whether allowing the parent to have custody would cause harm to the child. The measure also requires consideration of each child's and family's circumstances in making an individualized service plan.

I developed this legislation after hosting an interim study in the fall to examine protections of parents and caregivers. We heard about the need for clarification in the statute, as well as the need to update the Oklahoma Parents' Bill of Rights.

I hope this bill will help families be reunited, or if that's not possible, then get kids out of the foster system and bad situations as quickly as possible.

Rep. Danny Williams, a Republican, represents House District 28 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. His district includes Seminole County and northern Pottawatomie County.