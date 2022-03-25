Bice: Make Russia Pay Act

U.S. Rep. Stephanie Bice

Vladimir Putin’s catastrophic assault against the independent country of Ukraine is a truly heinous act that jeopardizes the stability of Europe and peace across the globe. It has been heartbreaking to witness the humanitarian disaster that Russia’s unwarranted invasion has caused on innocent civilians in a sovereign, prosperous nation. Although I believe the Biden Administration’s decisions were reactionary instead of preventative, I agree with the sanctions he has placed on Russia’s economy, oligarchs, and Putin – but we can’t stop there.

Ukraine is in dire need of assistance both for defensive and humanitarian needs, and it is imperative that Russia pay the consequences for their unprovoked invasion which is why I introduced the “Make Russia Pay Act.” My legislation would establish a “Ukrainian Humanitarian Aid Fund” within the U.S. Treasury to allocate seized Russian assets to fund Ukrainian relief. These assets have been seized by the U.S. through sanctions, including roughly $100 billion in U.S. dollars from the Russian Central Bank foreign reserves. These reserves would be forfeited, liquidated by the U.S. Treasury, and deposited into the new Ukrainian fund.

Essentially, this legislation acts like the Marshall Plan, but critically the funding mechanism comes from the aggressor, Russia, not the United States. These seized assets would be put to good use by providing for Ukraine’s defense and humanitarian needs, rebuilding destroyed infrastructure, and providing assistance to the many European Union nations, like Poland, that have taken in millions of refugees fleeing Ukraine – all while making Russia pay for the devastating impacts of their war.

Additionally, this legislation would also allow for the Ukrainians to purchase additional defensive weapons systems, like S-300 missile systems and even offensive weapons such as anti-tank weaponry. The S-300 is essential in safeguarding innocent Ukrainians and halting the Russian air offensive. In fact, the S-300 would give Ukraine the opportunity to create and implement a “no-fly zone” over their country. Offensive weapons give Ukraine the ability to stall the Russian war machine and halt its invasion.

The U.S. must hold Putin and his oligarchs accountable. The “Make Russia Pay Act” is a step in the right direction to do just that. I hope all my colleagues, both Democrat and Republican, will join me in the effort to bring this legislation to the House floor. I remain committed to finding solutions to give Ukraine the ability to successfully fight for its freedom.