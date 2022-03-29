Williams: House passes 380 bills ahead of deadline

By Rep. Danny Williams

Last week was a long week on the House floor. We heard hundreds of bills over several days ahead of a major deadline.

On Tuesday, I passed one of my bills, House Bill 3193, off the House floor.

House Bill 3193 allows the child of unmarried parents to name the father of the child on the birth certificate if both parents agree on the biological paternity of the child. Currently, the father must go through a lengthy process with high fees to be listed as the father on their child's birth certificate, even if both parents agree that he is the biological father.

If House Bill 3193 becomes law, both parents will have equal rights and obligations to the child. Additionally, the child will be treated as if their parents were married at the time of birth. I'm very glad the bill received such overwhelming support in the House.

On Wednesday evening, I presented another bill, House Bill 3196, which eliminates some court fees so people aren't drowning in debt.

I have been working on this bill since the interim, and after identifying fees that were no longer necessary or were used only to fund an agency rather than provide a service, I felt this was an important bill.

One fee eliminated in this bill is over 30 years old and was implemented to pay for a specific computer system. The system was paid for years ago, but the fee was still in place.

This will no doubt be a many year process, and I will continue to revisit this in the future.

Both bills are now eligible to be considered in the Senate. Once bills transfer to the opposite chamber after Thursday's deadline, they'll be assigned to their respective committees, where they may receive a hearing. After they pass that committee, they'll be eligible to be heard on the opposite chamber's floor.

Bills that have a fiscal impact are typically heard in the appropriations and budget subcommittee most relevant to their policy topic. Those bills must first pass the subcommittee before being heard by the full appropriations and budget committee. If they receive another passing vote there, they could then be scheduled to be heard on the floor by the full body.

This year, the House passed 380 bills before our deadline, all of which will now transfer to the Senate for consideration.

We passed a dozen bills related to get the illegal medical marijuana black market under control within our state, as well as stood up for the lives of unborn children and ensured our elections are as secure as possible. We also took action to grow our economy in response to the increasing inflation affecting each Oklahoman.

As your state representative, it's my duty and honor to represent my constituents at the State Capitol. Thank you for the opportunity to serve you!

Rep. Danny Williams, a Republican, represents House District 28 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. His district includes Seminole County and northern Pottawatomie County.