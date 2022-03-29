Senate Review by Sen. Zack Taylor

Sen. Zack Taylor

It was another busy week here at the Capitol as we worked to complete voting on Senate bills in our chamber ahead of our March 24 deadline for these measures to be heard. When we convened this session in February, we had about 1,500 pieces of legislation eligible for consideration, including bills carried over from the previous session. Of these measures, we approved 320 of them to send to our colleagues in the House.

During bill filing, it’s easy to question, poke fun and even worry about some of the submitted measures. But I like to remind people that it’s a very small percentage of these bills that actually make it through the legislative process. Only about 21% of the Senate bills filed made it through our chamber, and the House won’t hear or pass all of these. For a bill to become law, it must jump through several hurdles, so everything is heavily scrutinized numerous times before it has the chance to go on the books.

Of the 138 measures we approved on the floor this week was one of mine – SB 1352. This bill would ensure consumer choice related to energy sources in Oklahoma by keeping cities, towns, or counties from adopting ordinances that would limit consumer access to energy sources, resulting in the de facto prohibition. For example, this measure would not allow a municipality to prohibit the sales of gasoline or diesel within city limits. This change would ensure that Oklahomans maintain access to quality and affordable energy choices and protect them from future local governments forcing consumers to use more expensive options.

Now that we’ve passed the deadline to hear Senate bills on our floor, we’ll begin reviewing the House bills approved from their chamber. As vice chairman of the Energy Committee, I’ve already begun working with Chairman Allen to read over the House bills assigned to our committee. We’ll go over these measures with a fine-tooth comb and begin hearing them in our committee over the next few weeks.

Even though we spent a majority of our time on the floor this week, our caucus had the opportunity to hear from Congressman Tom Cole. It’s always interesting to hear about what’s happening in Washington D.C., and I appreciate Rep. Cole for his representation of our state on a national stage.

It was an honor to welcome DezaRae Simmons as my page this week. While during her time at the Capitol, she toured the Oklahoma History Center and state Capitol and met with Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat. DezaRae is an impressive young lady involved in numerous school activities, including band, jazz band, theatre, and National Honor Society. My assistant, Natasha, and I enjoyed having her with us this past week.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve you. My office is always open to hearing your questions and concerns, so please contact me if there’s anything I can help you with at 405-521-5547 or Zack.Taylor@oksenate.gov.