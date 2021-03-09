OUR VIEW: Pottawatomie County Junior Livestock Show great for students, community

The Shawnee News-Star

Last week, students and their livestock converged on the expo center in Shawnee for the 2021 Pottawatomie County Junior Livestock Show.

Throughout the year, agriculture students from around the county raise and work with their animals in preparation for the big show, learning many skills and true dedication — with a lot of hard work done along the way.

The show, which includes goat and sheep divisions, swine, as well as the heifer and steer beef competitions, can't happen without the support of sponsors and the countless volunteers who work to make the event successful.

The show is a great experience for the student exhibitors. And let's not forget the support and encouragement they receive from their families and their local FFA or 4-H chapters throughout the year.

Pottawatomie County is fortunate to have such a great annual event. But even more than that, this area is fortunate to have so many wonderful agriculture programs and those who support them year-round.