Letter: Truth and time

The Shawnee News-Star

Dear editor,

The experience of "hearing" doesn't make true what we hear. If an individual believed everything he heard, he would be foolish, not wise; if another individual didn't believe anything he heard, he would be cynical—and still foolish. Someone wise knows to take the time to check things out and find the Truth, especially in the wake of wild assertions.

A tree falling in the forest creates sounds, regardless of whether or not those sounds are picked up by human ears. Saying that the experience of "hearing" determines the existence of sound when the requirements to create sounds are fulfilled (falling objects with mass create sound waves on impact) elevates human sensory perceptions above the laws of physics. Saying that the laws of physics only work when human senses experience them puts those senses on a Divine level and puts those laws on an erratic level. The laws of physics work because they're based on scientific truth, not on human experience, nor on human senses. And scientific truth itself is based on The Truth. And what, someone may ask, is that? Well, whatever it is, or whoever it is, can we agree that it is independent of mankind?

We can't?

If the Truth were not independent of mankind, then the opposite must hold true: that it's dependent on mankind. And that's too scary for words. In such a turn-about, wouldn’t then the sound of a tree falling, or the sight of the sun rising, or the love of a mother loving, be entirely dependent on human perceptions, perceptions themselves dependent on the kind of day the feelings were having?

Although someone might have had dreadful experiences with bigoted people of one group or another, those experiences alone don't prove everyone of that particular group to be bigoted. Our experiences are ineffective if what they teach us hurts others, hurts ourselves, hurts animals, or, broadly, hurts Life. If our experiences isolate us from Truth, in whatever form, sometimes creating bigotry in the process, we’ll make the same mistakes over-and-over. Without Truth, the mistakes of the "greenster" will continue even when he's no longer "green," the mistakes of the egotist will continue even when his experience demands humility, the mistakes of the obstinate will continue even when tragedy surges in. Indeed, without Truth, the mistakes of a foolish man, a foolish woman, a foolish people will continue even after Time has brought old age to them all.

Larry Inman

Shawnee