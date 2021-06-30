Letter: Surprised and grateful

The Shawnee News-Star

Dear editor,

I was so surprised on Saturday night when Mayor Bolt read a citation designating the week beginning June 28 as Tom Terry week that I failed to mention that efforts to improve the beauty of Shawnee go back to a time when a group of ladies worked to beautify Woodland Park in the early 1900s. In 1940 the garden clubs worked on six Shawnee parks and the Redbud Garden Club received national recognition for their work on Red Bud Park.

Beginning about 1985, the Downtown Shawnee organization recruited citizens to work on Main Street landscaping improvements. Over the years I have worked with at least 50 Shawnee citizens and even some Master Gardeners from Tecumseh and other communities on projects that make Shawnee more attractive. Some are not now physically able to do this work and some have died. I am grateful for the opportunity to work alongside so many dedicated people and look forward to more opportunities in the future.

Tom Terry

Shawnee