Letters to the editor: Oct. 30-31, 2021

The Shawnee News-Star

'The Biden regime has created a disaster on the United States southern border'

Dear editor,

Since January 20, 2021, the Biden regime has created a disaster on the United States southern border. It did so by every indication intentionally undoing every meaningful border security measure lawfully put in place. For more than five consecutive months more than 170,000 illegal foreign nationals at the border. Then June was reported as the highest in more than 20 years. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been shut down.

The United States’ discussion regarding border security widely misleading, and it is designed to be misleading by those favoring open borders. They structure the issue as if the American people face a binary choice: either permit illegal foreign nations in because they deserve a better life or close the border securely and be inhumane. This is a false choice. The implicit choice is to enforce the law, taking in foreign nationals who enter the United States legally while this country’s borders against those who attempt to enter illegally—especially those mean to do harm to citizens.

Illegal entry is nothing new. It has been a problem since the late1950’s. What is new is the total lack of concern observed from the Biden regime in terms of national security with regards to border control.

It was only 15 years ago when Congress came together to pass the Secure Fence Act of 2006. The Secure Fence Law directed the Department of Homeland Security to take appropriate steps to achieve “operational control” over United States lands and maritime borders to prevent unlawful entry. It specifically set the provisions for providing at least two layers of reinforced fencing, physical barriers, roads, lighting, cameras, and sensors. It added thousands of border of Border Patrol personnel to further secure the southern border.

Legislation was passed by 80 Senator voting to approve it. This included Senator Barack Obama, who said in 2005: “We simply CANNOT allow people to pour into the USA undetected, undocumented, unchecked, and circumventing the line of people waiting patiently, diligently, and lawfully to become immigrants in this country.”

Many attribute the disintegration of the bipartisan consensus to secure the southern border to the fact that Democrats came to look upon illegal foreign nationals as a needed Democrat voting block to transform the United States to a socialist nation. And the Republican selection and election of Donald Trump. His election and policy now deems border security as “racist”, immoral, ineffective.

Stephen Peterson

Shawnee