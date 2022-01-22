Letters to the Editor: Jan. 22-23, 2022

The Shawnee News-Star

'John Dickinson was a statesman'

Dear editor,

John Dickinson (1732-1808) was a statesman, delegate to the Continental Congress, and a Founding Father. Though he was an extraordinary political figure among the Founding Fathers, because of his opposition to independence, history does not celebrate him. Nevertheless, in his time, he was greatly admired as a plainspoken advocate of the people, advising conciliation toward the Crown only because he believed the Colonies were not ready to take on a powerful--if not the most powerful--European empire.

Dickinson was chosen to represent Pennsylvania at the Stamp Act Congress in 1765, where he drafted a resolution against that hated bill. Parliament repealed the Stamp Act in 1766 but passed the even more hated and oppressive Townsend Acts in 1767, imposing new taxes on imports to the Colonies.

In 1767-68, Dickinson penned, "Letters from a Farmer in Pennsylvania to the Inhabitants of the British Colonies." I've not read them but have read about them. In his "Letters," he powerfully argued against taxation without representation and made the case that such a policy violated not only colonial rights but the rights of every British citizen. His "Letters" were written on a personal level, were published throughout the Colonies and Europe, helped unify the Colonies, and placed them onto the world stage.

Before the American Revolution, many Colonials were loyal to the Crown, considering themselves English rather than American. Yet the English Crown and Parliament alienated the Colonials with economic and diplomatic policy errors, the Townsend Acts the most egregious.

Dickinson, though neither Crown loyalist nor sympathizer, was yet a Crown conciliator....independence... yes, eventually... revolution's bloodshed... please no. He didn't sign the Declaration of Independence but abstained to promote unanimity on that document. After the Declaration, though, he served in the American Continental Army during the Revolution.

After the Revolution, Dickinson served as governor of Delaware and of Pennsylvania. He is the namesake of Dickinson College in Pennsylvania, of Penn State's Dickinson School of Law, and of the University of Delaware's Dickinson Complex. Jefferson wrote, "...his name will be consecrated in history as one of the great worthies of the revolution."

John Dickinson differed deeply with other "great worthies," such as Washington, Adams, Franklin, and Jefferson. Though opposed to independence through revolution, he wasn't implacably hated but was instead greatly respected by his peers and by the people, becoming known as the "Penman of the Revolution."

Amongst us today...respect, yes...implacable hatred... please, no.

Larry Inman

Shawnee

***

'Registration of storm shelters'

Dear editor,

It is important to register your tornado shelter with the Shawnee Emergency Department so they can check to see if people need help after a tornado. I thought mine was registered, but when I called to register one I had installed today at a rental house, I found out that my own shelter was not registered. So even if you think your tornado shelter is registered, I suggest that you call 405-878-1652 to be sure.

Rosalyn Kalmar

Shawnee

***

'It is getting to be that time of year many Oklahomans fear most'

Dear editor:

It is getting to be that time of year many Oklahomans fear most. The Oklahoma legislature is going into session. Politicians announce bills they have submitted for consideration and talk about their lofty future goals.

An article that recently caught my eye stated the leadership is again looking at cutting taxes. I expect the usual Republican approach is to cut the top income tax rate. This would cut taxes for those folk who least need it. Instead of cutting taxes, put those tax dollars to good use in the three following areas.

First, dramatically increase funding of the Vocational Technical system. The Republicans express concerns about the illegal immigration along our Mexican border when in fact our economy desperately needs these workers. Go to any building site and you will find Hispanic plumbers, roofers, carpenters, bricklayers, and other skilled tradespeople. The reason? Our Republican-led legislature has repeatedly underfunded not only our educational system but the Vo-Tech system. This outstanding program has been the shining example for education of youth in the trades. Not everyone is cut out for college. Many enjoy working with their hands. If you are serious about reducing illegal immigration, you must look to double the funding of the Vo-Tech system so the cost to the student is eliminated.

Second, several Oklahoma colleges and universities are eliminating teacher programs because of declining interest in teaching. The profession, with its all-encompassing demands and low pay, is not attractive to students. You cannot blame the students. There is an underlying anti-education sentiment and little support among our political leaders and populace. Yes, it will cost tax dollars, but if we really care about the future of our children and grandchildren, we must give them the best education possible. If you are proud to be an Oklahoman, then our public education system needs to be the best, not only in the region but the country.

Third, the tax cut with the biggest bang for the buck would be directed to all Oklahomans. Eliminate the sales tax on groceries, not to include beer, wine, soft drinks, and bottled water. More dollars will be put into the hands of those who most need it—the middle-class workers and their families. The backbone of workers in our state.

These are ideas of better use of our tax dollars other than cuts for the well-to-do. I hope that an area representative would care to introduce the necessary legislation to get-er-done.

Deane Carlberg

Shawnee

***

'The New Testament primarily urges believers to be obedient citizens'

Dear editor,

In 1955 Pete Seeger wondered “Where have all the flowers gone? A decade later when the U.S. was in a hot war in Vietnam and world markets were again competitive, our youth were protesting on campuses and in the streets against their own government. By 1979 a variety of social movements rejecting traditional norms and values had occurred and led Jerry Falwell to create the Moral Majority, organizing many southern evangelicals in defense of “family values” such as the changing definition of “family,” the role of women, gay rights, etc. Subsequently, many southern, political conservatives and evangelicals have been aligned.

A colleague, John Eighmy described the link between his church denomination and its culture. “Churches successful in reaching the masses through an emphasis on the personal and spiritual side of religion tend to accept the values and institutions of their culture as divinely ordered….Their history and rural background forged strong ties of loyalty to traditional cultural values.” [*] Church members thus tended to agree with their culture‘s core values which made it unlikely that pastor having contrary views on social issues would express them from the pulpit.

“Prophets” were prominent throughout the Old Testament ending with Malachi 427-years before Jesus. There are two kinds of ‘prophets in the Bible’, those who ‘fore-tell’ or predict, and “forth-tellers” who speak Biblical truth to power on public issues of a moral nature. Now, we have too few forth-tellers. Eighmy lamented the inability of pastors to forth-tell against culture. Independent congregations that hire and fire their pastors by majority vote select persons sharing their values and makes it unlikely that such individuals would voice positions from the pulpit contrary to those values. One majority vote hired them and could as easily fire them!

The New Testament primarily urges believers to be obedient citizens. Jesus’ birth was probably timed to coincide with Pax Romana and the Golden Age of Rome when it helped spread of Christianity. Rome gave its provinces much autonomy and, in addition to taxes, primarily two things of them, loyalty and peace. Paul and other missionaries benefited from Roman law and safe and efficient travel. Consequently, writers of the New Testament had little reason to forth tell against their government. Such is not the case with us. Where should the forth-telling prophets be in 2022? Next week.

[*] Eighmy, John, Churches in Cultural Captivity, Tenn. Press, 1972.

Bob Allison

Shawnee