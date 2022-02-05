Letters to the Editor: Feb. 5-6, 2022

The Shawnee News-Star

The beauty of democracy

Dear editor,

Because of self-imposed expectations, self-interested agendas, and self-sealed rage, we men sometimes refuse to relate, even to those closest, for in the process we might say something revealing or transparent. We sure don't want to say anything which might tarnish a manly image or show vulnerability. Maybe it's a matter of leaving unsaid that which we think the other person would think which might be other than what we think we want them to think.

Does a man find identity playing the "role" of a man? Is he meant to be uncommunicative? Meant to plop his derriere onto a narrow mind? Meant to begrudge a dollar but indulge his appetites? Decry the different and salute the violent? Find meaning only in self-interest?

To discover who I am really... so what? Will that make me a better husband, better friend, better worker, better Christian? Probably. But better compared to what? To others? To what others have? Better compared to what I expect? To what others expect of me? Discovering who I am will likely contribute to living Life.

The answers to such fundamental questions have been posed by individuals and responded to by God throughout humanity's annals. Yet when such questions aren't posed collectively by entire civilizations, results sometimes trend to systemic intolerance, hatred sometimes gets normalized, and cruelty sometimes is winked at. Posed, though... enlightenment?

Maybe that's the beauty of democracy; maybe that's the thing which makes democracy so workable in the real world. Not to imply that a democracy is by nature "enlightened", but it seems that democracy opens the door to enlightenment more often than do other social organizations, especially more often than dictatorships.

It's possible that the principles of democracy run deeper in humanity than the loyalties of ethnicity. By our common experience, we Americans have proven such a proposition. Give credit to the principle of equality under the law found within the larger context of government by the people (the principle... not always the practice) for making the United States the world's oldest, greatest democracy. Were it not for the depth to which principles per se can run in man universally--and in our American case, those principles of equality specifically--then all those ethnic biases, religious dogmas, and racial stigmas in human hearts would have thrown the States into descent, into a fragmented and warring plight.

That happened in the 19th century.

Will we descend as far in the 21st?

Larry Inman

Shawnee

***

Report Internet fraud

Dear editor,

I recently received an email claiming to be from Norton stating that my insurance policy was going to be renewed for $247.89 annual fee. They gave a number to call if I wanted to cancel. I called the number and eventually realized that this was a fraud attempt. After I hung up, I called Apple Computer Help to make sure my computer was “clean.” I also changed passwords on bank accounts. Then I reported the fraud attempt to ReportFraud.ftc.gov. There is a simple form to fill out online. If people report such attempts, it will help make the internet safer for everyone.

I have a simple way to create strong passwords. I write a short sentence and include the numbers 2 or 4, such as “I ate pizza 2day 4lunch.” I keep a small notebook of passwords near my desk. It is a good idea to change them periodically and to use a different one for each account.

Rosalyn Kalmar

Shawnee