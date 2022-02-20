Letters to the editor: Feb. 19-20, 2022

The Shawnee News-Star

Dear editor,

My condolences to the Shawnee News-Star and the entire community on the death of longtime journalist and News-Star staffer Virginia Bradshaw.

I was blessed to work with both Virginia and Jim Bradshaw when I started out as a cub reporter at the News-Star at the age of 17. She was a great role model for an up and coming female journalist just starting out.

Virginia was covering the courts, and I always admired her calm demeanor and fair and objective writing. And she always dressed so classy!

I’m thankful the News-Star readers were able to enjoy her articles for so many years.

Dear editor,

As it so often happens, while searching for an ordinary item, I discover something of much greater worth and lasting value. Such was the case on our warm Valentine’s Day last Monday. The warm weather tuned my fly fishing afterburners up to max thrust and I sought some misplaced fly reels. Instead of the reels, I found a tattered, yellowing copy of A Special 1776 Issue of Time magazine featuring Thomas Jefferson on the cover of this one dollar issue that was sold during our 200th Birthday---July 4, 1976. Without apology, I teared up when reviewing again the highlights of our Founding and the irreplaceable contributions of Thomas Jefferson. My patriotic pride was muted by the economic and military challenges facing our nation that seems to be running like lemmings toward the abyss of Socialism and yea, Communism. (I invite critics, flamers, and trolls of our Founding to review the life of the father of Socialism---Karl Marx. Dr. David Jeremiah said of Marx, “He is a cheerleader for the Devil.”)

I confess I once thought this mad rush to replace our constitutional republic of freedoms with free stuff was merely a knee jerk revenge of Donald Trump’s administration of energy independence, strong borders and military, low unemployment, low inflation and respect for America from friends and foes alike. Today, I no longer hold this simplistic and naïve view. What we are witnessing is the wholesale, well-planned, and masterfully politically-choreographed attempt to destroy this great nation. The next question is who is behind such a traitorous scheme? Some talking heads delight in suggesting actors on the American political stage are somehow beholding to China or Russia, or both. Questions abound as to who is really in charge at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Again, some talking heads are quick to identify Obama holdovers as the real power behind the throne. (Ok graybeards, mossbacks, and old schoolers---could it be the grandkids of Howdy Doody, Dilly Dally, Mr. Bluster, Clarabell, and of course, Buffalo Bob? Maybe two or three older readers can decipher this for younger folks.)

As I march closer toward the last roll call, I am firmly convinced no political party, no bi-partisan committee, and no international alliance can restore this nation. It is help from far beyond this place that we need. May we seek our Holy Triune God!

Glenn C. Peck

Shawnee

'Most people do love others'

Dear editor,

Life in the States has accorded us marvelous privileges of choice, those of doing certain things, going certain places, seeing certain people. Sometimes, though, I get gobsmacked by all those choice privileges. How many earthlings can choose from fifty-some shower heads? Thirty kinds of potato chips? Dozens of kitchen cabinet door pulls? Fast food restaurants on every other corner? (Well... almost.)

The pandemic has hit some business sectors in our land especially hard, yes indeed, and removed some choices temporarily. Closings in 2020 and 2021 hurt some businesses and institutions big time, and we may not have been able to frequent our favorite eateries or work-out centers or movie theaters. Additionally, we may have had to forego medical procedures or forego visitng loved ones or forego school events--or even school--and these such are deeply impacting, possibly life-changing.

In these millennial times, it seems to me that the New Testament principle of "deny yourself" is not only flouted but almost forgotten. Seems evident these days that "freedom" is all about what "I want," not what others need. Why would I not want what I want when I want it?

Somehow, "freedom" has become integral to the rationale in some folks to deny not themselves but deny that they are part of a community. A contagion may affect you, but my freedom to deny that such even exists overrides any community benefit in fighting that contagion together. The selflessness found within "denying myself" gets choked, spit out as unpalatable, trodden under as inconvenient. Yet inconvenience is one thing, loss of freedom another. How discern the difference?

I speak from both sides of my mouth when I pretend to love others but actually don't, when fellow citizens get sick because I'm in denial. I then am small.

But most people do love others. They drag themselves out of bed every morning, even when sick as dogs, go out into the world and make a living for the purpose of providing for those they love. In the process, they endure much hardship and heartache, but it's all worth it because love compels them. Love for others overrides the freedom to ignore the needs of those others.

For the good of others, especially those loved, we as individuals sometimes must inconvenience ourselves and even sometimes sacrifice a freedom--whether temporarily or permanently--for the benefit of those others.

That's hard... but big people do it.

Larry Inman

Shawnee

'Even language in politics has been politicized to mislead'

Dear editor,

New forms of party competition in Congress have developed in the 53 years since I wrote the academic paper on which my letter last week and here is based. Now the nation and both major political parties are polarized and contentious. A standard phrase in elections at all levels is, “I’ll FIGHT for you.” When my job involved calling on the Michigan congregational delegation I never observed them “fighting!” Now, they aren’t legislating so much as obstructing.

Even language in politics has been politicized to mislead. The Republican National Committee last week referred to the violent attach on the U.S. Capitol January 6, 2021 as ‘legitimate political discourse.” Sadly, millions of Americans agree with this deliberately misleading label.

My 1969 paper by two OU professors on conflict involved their experiment with teenage boys at an Oklahoma summer camp. After letting the boys develop natural friendships they intentionally assigned friends to competing teams and engaged them in competition with the winners receiving valued prizes. This quickly degenerated into harmful conflict between the teams. When the games ceased and the teams had to cooperate to achieve a common, superordinate goal, conflict ended. Just one “true partner” helped one resist conforming to his group’s norm to engage in conflict with the other team. Solomon knew this years ago. “Though one may be over-powered, two can defend themselves.”[Eccl.4:12]

The “majority” or “crowd effect” of being in a group and conforming to its norms can change individual judgments. Naïve subjects in an experiment by Asch knowingly made bad judgments to conform to their group’s bad judgments. Plea deals by Proud Boys revealed many conformed to false narratives by their group. Thus far, 760 have been charged.

“Evidence about reality,” aka “The Big Lie” President Trump spoke in his remarks to the crowed outside the White House January 6 motivated many of them to illegally enter the Capitol. Like all effective propaganda, its lies were salted with truths of a patriotic nature.

It is not only sad, it is dangerous for so many with whom I concur politically and spiritually to tolerate what they know in their hearts is wrong. The nature and degree of the misinformation involved threatens democracy. If someone wants to engage in conflict, write your Congressman or join the 82nd Airborne. Continued.

[1] Conflict and Resolution, Psych.471, The U. of Mich.,1969.

Bob Allison

Shawnee

