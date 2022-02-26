Letters to the Editor: Feb. 26-27, 2022

The Shawnee News-Star

'I am a child of the Cold War'

Dear editor,

I am a child of the Cold War and remember:

Having nuclear attack drills in elementary school outside Fort Campbell. My best friend Jan’s mother was Polish whose family fled Poland before the occupation by Russia. The Polish people hated the Russians and remembered their brutal occupation when they were part of the Russian Empire.

A friend in 5th grade who was Hungarian. His family fled Hungary in 1956. He saw his grandparents and several uncles executed by the Russians as part of the put down of the Hungarian Revolution of 1956.

The Cuban missile crisis when President Kennedy stood up to Russia over their missiles in Cuba. The USSR backed down.

The reaction of one of my professors whose family was still in Czechoslovakia during the brutal attack of Prague Spring of 1968.

The brave Germans dying trying to cross the Berlin Wall built by the Russian-backed regime. And the joy of that wall finally coming down in 1987.

The Russians cannot be trusted. Look how they supported their children-athletes in the Beijing Winter Olympics. Look at their backing of an evil dictatorship in Syria. Look at their suppression and the murder or disappearance of those in Russian organizations or people opposing the current regime.

What I do not understand…. with our history with the former Soviet Union, we have television commentators, “conservative” bloggers, Republican political leaders, and a former president all calling for the support of Russia while the Russians have surrounded and are attacking the free and independent sovereign nation of Ukraine.

Why are some of our citizens coming out in support of Putin? They think a brutal dictatorship is better than a democratically elected republic?

The question is, will there be a movement away from these real RINOs (Republicans in Name Only) and the reclaiming of the Grand Old Party by true Republicans. Who will our elected Oklahoma leaders support?

Deane Carlberg

Shawnee