Letters to the Editor: March 17, 2022

The Shawnee News-Star

Racial location memory

Dear editor,

A racial location memory is that moment when you first realized what race you are. For anyone non-white, it’s likely a painful memory.

My racial location memory occurred right here in Shawnee. I was just old enough to read. My grandmother took me every year to buy Buster Brown shoes, back when they had those machines which allowed you to see moving x-rays of your feet – dangerous radiation exposure, as we now know. One of these machines is in the Pottawatomie County Museum. Then we went to have ice cream sodas at Hamburger King.

One day, I noticed little cards at every table setting, which read “We reserve the right to refuse service to anyone.” I got scared and whispered to grandma, “Do they mean me, Grandma?” She whispered harshly, “No, they don’t mean you. Now hush! We don’t talk about it.”

Several things I learned from this exchange: As long as they didn’t mean me, I didn’t need to worry about who they did mean. I could go anywhere I wanted without fear of embarrassment, rejection, or worse. The simple price I had to pay for this privilege was to muzzle myself for life. That price does exact a toll, although not an obvious one.

The present-day Hamburger King is the same lunch counter from my childhood, still on Main Street, although moved a couple of blocks. The little cards are gone. I don’t think they are rejecting black, indigenous, or persons of color anymore, but curiously there is still a little metal plaque tacked to the front of the counter facing the door, which says “We reserve the right to refuse service to anyone.”

Now, I’m happy a brick-and-mortar establishment has lasted since 1927. I’m happy their quaint order by telephone set up is considered a potential movie set. I’m happy they have a productive relationship with the Benedictine monks. I’m happy the Monk’s Marketplace provides grass fed beef, organic eggs and other nice things.

I’m not happy this sign is still up. I can’t claim to know much about the Benedictine rule, but perhaps it has something to do with being Christ-like. It seems to me, the Christ-like thing to do would be to insist this metal plaque, relic of Jim Crow segregation, finally be taken down. Just like those old x-ray machines, it also belongs in a museum, where it can’t hurt anyone anymore.

Matilda K. Williams

Seminole

***

Beware; your wishes might become true

Dear editor,

Suppose…just suppose…the high priests and prophetesses of the religion of Climate Chance (aka Global Warming, aka New Green Deal) saw their dream of no fossil fuels in the United States come true. For the umpteenth time---I am not a prophet or the son of a prophet. However, I have traveled a bit, talked to many, and researched what might be the future of the USA as a Third World country. I take no joy in writing this letter.

Daily traffic: The trek from the USA to the FFF America (Fossil Fuel Free) will be slow, somewhat analogous to death by a thousand paper cuts. Private cars will be greatly reduced and most citizens will travel via Mopeds. Moped traffic will choke large cities, much like the infamous “sleeper hold” from professional wrestling in the 1950s. Injuries and even deaths will populate the lawless world of Moped rage. Stop lights will soon be removed because no light or Moped police will be able to control the hundreds of Moped drivers at any intersection just before 8am!

The devolution of moral society: As the pool of fossil fuel slowly evaporates, all elements of moral society will fragment. Imagine a world where stealing, lying, violent personal attacks, rape, riots, even mass murders become common place. As normal sources of income shrink or disappear, family members will seek varies methods of earning survival income. Mothers and younger children will develop cottage industries; fathers and teenage sons will travel long distances for daily food; and teenage daughters will wear revealing and provocative clothing and will congregate with other girls in bars, along streets, highways and back roads selling themselves for their family’s survival.

Truth will be sacrificed on the altar of political ideology: The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is a gold strike, a real bonanza, and the real mother lode for Climate Change true believers. Because of many factors, e.g. pipeline rejection, drilling restrictions, and a stoppage of oil and gas from Russia, we are now suffering from limited supplies companioned by sky high prices. There is probably a 24/7 “religious service” in Washington, D.C. where idols of the solar panel and windmills are embraced as the saviors of America. Consequences of living in a Third World America are beyond our worst fears. “No thanks, I’ll never drink the Kool Aid!”

Glenn C. Peck

Shawnee

***