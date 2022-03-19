Letters to the editor: March 19-20

The Shawnee News-Star

'What the Russians have done -- and are doing -- to Ukraine is vile and ruinous'

Dear editor,

Sorrow and despair have come. Trauma and collapse have happened.

One country invades another. The invader states his reasons, but in the wake of a devastating onslaught, his true reason seems obvious: He does not come for the sake of principle; he does not come for the sake of kin; he comes to conquer, and he comes to ravage.

What the Russians have done -- and are doing -- to Ukraine is vile and ruinous. With wanton havoc and unspeakable harm, with blind vandalism and indiscrimate murder perpetrated by artillery, bombs, and rockets, the Russians then add insult to multiple injury, saying that they have not invaded. They spit at the truth.

One Ukranian after another — from sons and daughters of the soil to careerists and executives of the city — pour out anguish and anger:

"They have come uninvited to my country."

"What they are doing to my country is evil."

"I am Ukrainian, and this is my country."

"I was born here...this is my country."

"They are not wanted in my country."

"Yes, I will fight because this is my country."

"I will not leave my country."

"My country is being destroyed."

"I want to raise my children in my country."

"O my country...O my country."

Full disclosure here: I have not heard on the news all of the above quotes. What I have heard, though, several times from interviews with officials and everyday Ukranians is the term, "my country" in that same context of patriotism and heartbreak. And what I think can be surmised from this term is a deep regard, a blossoming pride, and a hope for the future, all living, breathing, and growing in Ukranian hearts. Those hearts have an ancestral identity that is their own, and they want their own country; they desire it to be a democracy modeled after the West's. Their bravery and solidarity in defending their soil, their blood, and their history confirms that desire.

But "Gog and Magog" do not want the Ukranians to have their own country. It's like an unbalanced, abusive boyfriend or husband who says to the woman in his life: "If I can't have you, then nobody can."

So he kills her.

To me, the invading Communists in effect are saying the same thing to Ukranians: "If we can't have you as part of Russia, then you can forget 'my country' because you won't have one."

So they kill it.

Larry Inman

Shawnee

***

'I’m not sure we are ready to pay the price of war'

Dear editor,

With the news now dominated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it is natural to think of war. Inevitably, I think of that Sunday afternoon, December 7, 1941, when my family exited from the Criterion Theatre in downtown OKC to be confronted by a paper boy shouting, “Extra! Extra! Read about it: Japan bombs Pearl Harbor!” WWII started on that day and continued for 42 months.

As a grandparent, my thoughts concern two of our grandchildren who are on active duty in the armed forces. One is in the Air Force and the other in the Navy. War would bring the draft, motivating some to seek comfort from the Scriptures.

I found only one verse in the New Testament pertaining specifically to ‘war,’ but the war was in end times. [Mt. 24:6] Writers of the New Testament didn’t mention war because there were no wars during Pax Romana i.e., Roman Peace. Most commentators believe God timed Jesus’ birth to be within that period. For scriptures offering comfort in time of war, look in the Old Testament which chronicles Israel’s frequent wars.

We search the Scriptures and pray most fervently when faced personally or as a nation with threats. In the late 1500’s Portuguese missionaries evangelized peasants on the fishing island of Ikitsuki,north of Nagasaki, Japan. For 300 years Christians there survived by hiding from “bannings, burnings, and beheadings.” Free to practice their faith openly, the Christian churches there face an even greater threat. “The hidden Christians are facing the greatest challenges to their faith. It comes not from official persecutors but from a force perhaps more powerful and less easily resisted: indifference.” [NYT, Dec.25, 2003]

A “peace dividend” began when the Cold War ended with the demise of the Soviet Union in 1991 and has lasted thirty years. It ended the day Russia invaded Ukraine, and experts speculate it could last as long as WWII. We should unite and prepare accordingly.

FYI: We cannot afford war. Now, war can reach us. The only true thing I ever heard Putin say was that the U.S, never suffered from war. I’m not sure we are ready to pay the price of war with twenty percent of Americans declaring themselves “nones,” without religious affiliation, we don’t have the spiritual strength for war. [Ez.33:6]

Bob Allison

Shawnee