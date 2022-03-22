Letters to the Editor: March 22, 2022

The Shawnee News-Star

Statehood for Washington, D.C.

Dear editor,

The 700,000 people who call Washington, D.C. home are just like any other Americans. Washingtonians raise families, pay taxes, and fight in America’s wars. Yet, they’re deprived of full representation in Congress and are subject to the politically-motivated whims of lawmakers like Ted Cruz and Mitch McConnell because of the capital’s status as a district.

But we can change that by making the District of Columbia a state.

With statehood, D.C. would be able to respond to the will of its people and enact policies that reflect the wants and needs of its residents. As a state, D.C. would finally have equal voting representation in Congress, and control over their own laws and budgets. This way, conservative lawmakers can’t force their archaic positions on abortion access, gun reform, or health care onto residents who didn’t elect them.

No matter where you live, all Americans have the right to full representation and having their voices heard. Statehood for Washington, D.C. is about treating all American citizens fairly and as equals—and that’s why I’m urging my senators to support D.C. statehood.