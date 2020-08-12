Chandler hammers Ponca City, Blackwell

Brian Johnson

The Shawnee News-Star

PONCA CITY – Jaelyn Robertson homered while Kodi Vega went 3-for-3 with a pair of triples, one RBI and two runs scored Monday as the Chandler Lady Lions blasted Blackwell, 12-3, in 4 ½ innings.

Chandler also defeated Ponca City, 6-0, behind the one-hit pitching of Grace Hulsey as the Lady Lions opened the 2020 fall fastpitch softball season with a two-game sweep.

CHANDLER 12, BLACKWELL 3

The Lady Lions piled up 10 hits and were helped by three Blackwell errors.

Robertson ended up 2-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Teammate Charlee Hicks finished 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs, one run scored and a walk.

Bailey Bigbey knocked in two runs and doubled in going 1-for-3 and Hannah Edmonds was 1-for-3 with one RBI while scoring twice.

Jentrie Gibson earned the pitching win in working the first four innings and surrendering three hits and four walks while striking out two. Cashia Herber pitched the fifth and allowed no hits and only one walk.

CHANDLER 6, PONCA CITY 0

Hulsey struck out 12 batters while allowing the one hit and just one walk.

Edmonds sparked the Lady Lions' seven-hit attack by going 3-for-4 with a triple and a run scored. Herber had a 1-for-2 outing with a run scored and a pair of walks.

Vega also drove home two runs for Chandler.

The Lady Lions, 2-0, were scheduled to play at Jones on Tuesday.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.