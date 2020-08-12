Seminole opens fastpitch play with 21-1 rout of Bishop McGuinness

Brian Johnson

SEMINOLE – Reese Street had a 4-for-4 performance from the plate and Hailey Kotchavar

pitched a two-hitter Monday as the Seminole Lady Chieftains launched the 2020 fall fastpitch softball

season with a 21-1 home thumping of Bishop McGuinness in 4 ½ innings.

Street hit a double, drove in four runs and scored four times. Teammate Holli Ladd finished 2-

for-4 with a triple, three runs batted in, three runs scored and a walk.

Lauren Allen (1-for-2) and Genesis Talamasey (1-for-1) each picked up one RBI in Seminole's

eight-hit attack.

Kotchavar recorded three strikeouts and allowed no walks as the lone McGuinness run was

unearned.

The Lady Chieftains, 1-0, also benefited from 13 walks issued by Lady Irish pitching.

Seminole will face host Byng Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Byng-Latta Back-to-

School Invitational.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.