Tecumseh softballers open with 9-8 loss to Blanchard

Keven Scrutchins

The Shawnee News-Star

TECUMSEH—Play ball! The Tecumseh Lady Savages opened play for the 2020 fast pitch softball season and fell 9-8 to the visiting Blanchard Lady Lions.

The Lady Savages held a seemingly comfortable 8-3 lead heading into the top of the seventh inning. That’s when the Lady Lions' bats heated up, scoring six runs to take their first lead of the game.

Blanchard’s big blow came while trailing 8-5 with two outs and the base loaded. Left-handed pinch-hitter Elli Scoles then delivered a three-run triple to left center field, knotting the score at 8-8. Leadoff hitter Jayme Joyce then drove in the go-ahead run on a sharp single to center.

Tecumseh was then sent down in order in the bottom of the seventh to fall to 0-1 on the campaign.

The Lady Savages took a 1-0 lead after the first on an RBI single to right off of the bat of Katelyn Fleming.

Tecumseh increased the advantage to 3-0 with two more runs scored in the second frame. Ayzia Shirey drove in a run on a fielder’s choice and Harley Sturm drove in the second run a sharp hit ball to Blanchard’s shortstop Joyce who could not handle the hard hit ball.

Blanchard tied the game at 3-3 after a three-run top of the fifth inning, scoring the three runs on three hits and sent Lady Savage starter Serenity Jacoway to the bench. Jacoway gave up three runs on three hits. She struck out four Lady Lions and walked two.

Tecumseh came right back in the bottom of the fifth, scoring two runs to go up 5-3. Jacoway drove in the first run on a single to center then scored on a throwing error by Blanchard.

The Lady Savages increased the lead to 8-3, scoring three more runs in the bottom half of the sixth. Tecumseh’s first run of the sixth came on another Blanchard error before Fleming drove in two more runs on a sharp single to right field. Fleming finished with three RBIs in the contest.

Blanchard roughed up reliever Harley Sturm, who pitched the final two innings for Tecumseh.

Gray Mack earned the win for Blanchard. She gave up eight runs on 13 hits and walked two batters. She had one strike out in the game.

The Lady Savages were scheduled to play at Jones on Tuesday.