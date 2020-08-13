North Rock Creek whips Varnum, moves to 2-0

Keven Scrutchins

SHAWNEE—The North Rock Creek Lady Cougars improved to 2-0 on the young fast- pitch softball season with a 10-2 run-rule victory over the Varnum Lady Whippets Tuesday at the Ball Fields at FireLake.

Leading 9-2 in the bottom of the sixth, freshman Hannah Earlywine stepped up to the dish and delivered the knockout punch with a solo shot over the left field fence.

Varnum took an early lead with a two-run effort in the top half of the first inning. North Rock Creek answered with one run in the bottom half of the first, thanks to the speed of Liyah Dauman. Dauman easily beat out a bunt down the third-base line, then stole her way to second, third and finally home during the at-bat of 2-hole hitter Haley Hacker.

The Lady Cougars trailed 2-1 after one inning, then took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the third. Jayden Haney led off with a walk and Dauman singled to left. Hacker then hit an infield fly that was mishandled by Varnum, followed by an errant throwwhich scored two Lady Cougar runs.

North Rock Creek took control of the game, offensively, in the fifth inning.

Defensively, the Lady Cougars and the arm of Hacker were in control the after the first inning of play. Hacker gave up two runs on seven hits, walked four and struck out six Lady Whippets.

North Rock Creek scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and did so on seven hits, including two more hits by Dauman. Dauman went 4-4 on the night, scored three runs, drove in two runs, and stole five bases during the six innings of play. Hacker and Caty Baack had back-to-back doubles in the inning.

North Rock Creek started its first-ever fast pitch softball season on Monday at a packed house at the OBU Bison Softball Complex. The Lady Cougars defeated Luther 9-1.

NRC will take on Lindsay at 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Ripley Tournament.