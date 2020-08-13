Shawnee volleyball opens season with three-set loss

Brian Johnson

NORMAN – The Shawnee High School volleyball team opened the 2020 season with a three-set loss to host Norman on Tuesday.

Norman won the three sets by 25-17, 25-6 and 25-21 counts.

“In the first set, we started strong, then we started to dig a hole. We just could not finish,” said Shawnee head coach Julia Holland. “The second set, we could not get out of serve receive. The third set, we were able to take the lead with Scotlyn Britt serving. Kylie and Kenzie Mikish led us on the front row with offense and they had very strong blocks during our run in the third set. Once again we could not finish.”

Elise Diamond led the Lady Wolves with six kills to go with nine digs. Aubrie Megehee added four kills, one dig and a block. Kenzie Mikish ended up with three kills and a dig and Tieryn Taylor totaled a pair of kills to go with three digs.

Abby Mahaffey led Shawnee with 15 digs, Britt followed with 11 and Bailee McIntosh finished with seven. Kylie Mikish and Isabelle Conley recorded four digs each as Kylie Mikish also had three blocks and one kill.

“We had some great moments and we had moments of finding out what we need to work on,” Holland said. “I was very impressed with our girls on the front row.

The next action for Shawnee will be Tuesday against Mount St. Mary's at 6 p.m. The ninth graders play prior to that at 4 p.m., followed the JV match at 5 p.m. It will be 'Senior Night' as the SHS seniors will be recognized prior to the 6 p.m. varsity match.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.