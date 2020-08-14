Asher tops Tushka, falls to Ft. Cobb

Brian Johnson - Sports Editor

DALE – The Asher Indians took advantage of two Tushka errors in the top of the ninth inning and got a run-scoring single from Bryson Martin in opening the 2020 fall baseball season with a 6-3 victory in the Dale Invitational on Thursday.

Later in the day, Asher dropped an 8-0 decision to Ft. Cobb in five innings.

The game-winning score came off a fielding error, Martin knocked in Tahlan Hamilton with a single through the right side of the infield and Mike McDonald scored off a wild throw to produce the three runs in the frame.

It was a solid pitching effort from Asher right-hander Devon Lamb, who worked all nine innings and scattered nine hits with only two walks (one intentional) and six strikeouts. Two of the three runs he allowed were earned.

Four Indians collected two hits each as the team compiled 11 for the game.

First baseman Bryson Martin had the biggest impact from the plate, going 2-for-4 from the plate with a two-run single through the left side of the infield in the second inning to tie it up at 2-all.

Though he didn't score, Trent Smith started the uprising in the ninth with a leadoff single as he also finished 2-for-4. Teammates Jordyn Litson (2-for-4) and Hamilton (2-for-5 with two runs scored) also provided a lift to the Asher offense.

Tushka jumped on the Indians with two second inning scores – a sacrifice fly to left by Clancey Foran and an error in the outfield led to the second run.

Asher countered with half of its runs in the bottom of the third. A leadoff single to left by Litson sparked the rally. Hamilton later beat out a one-out infield single. Then with two outs, Martin delivered his sharp single to put the Indians up 3-2.

Tushka forced the extra innings when Chaydin Cravens hit a two-out single to score Cole Simpson. However, Cravens was thrown out at second after trying to stretch the play into a double.

Once again, Tushka threatened in the eighth, but an outstanding defensive play by McDonald at shortstop, wiped out the potential win. With two outs and runners at second and first, McDonald dove to his right on a hard grounder. He was able to recover and make the throw to third for a 6-5 putout, thus thwarting a potential hit and game-winning score.

The Indians were helped out by two of Tushka's four errors in the game in the ninth.

Smith had a leadoff single, but stayed put after a fly ball was caught in foul territory. Smith was forced out at second base for the second out as Garrett Leba reach first.

Leba stole second and Hamilton executed an infield single. An error at third enabled Leba to score for what proved to be the game-winning run. Martin then came through with his run-scoring single to score Hamilton. McDonald later scored off a two-base throwing error from the outfield.

FT. COBB 8, ASHER 0

The Indians were limited to one hit – a single by McDonald in dropping the run-rule contest in five innings.

Martin pitched the first four innings and suffered the loss after getting relief help from Hamilton and McDonald. Martin surrendered just one earned run during that four-inning span.

Ft. Cobb pounded out six hits and was helped by three Asher errors.