Shawnee Naturals claim coach pitch state crown

The Shawnee Naturals, an 8-and-under coach pitch team, recently won the OK Kids Baseball Association State Tournament after registering a four-game sweep at regionals and going 4-0 in state bracket play. The Naturals then won a best-of-three series from the Stigler Bullets for a state championship, winning the first game 13-6, losing the second 10-3 and then winning the deciding game by a 5-0 count. Members of the Naturals include Brooks Lozier, Drake Sanchez, Linkyn Williams, Ace Hawkins, Tripp Duncan, Noah Gascon, Titus Sanchez, Kainan Haney, Jasper Glenn and Zayden Foreman.