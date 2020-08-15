Shawnee blisters Sapulpa twice in opener

Fred Fehr

SAPULPA — Anneca Andereson collected five hits and tossed a no-hitter Thursday as Shawnee launched its 2020 season by sweeping Sapulpa, 8-0 and 11-1.

In the nightcap, Anderson’s five-inning no-hitter included nine strikeouts and two walks. Sapulpa’s run was unearned.

Shawnee closed out the game on the run rule by scoring six times in the fifth.

Kali Kasterke, Tatum Sparks, Stormee Reed and Anderson collected two hits apiece. Hallie Wilson, Carly Torbett and Kasterke doubled.

Sparks and Torbett knocked in two runs each.

In the opener, Anderson went 3-for-4 with a triple and two singles. Sparks posted a team-high three runs batted in on a two-run double and sacrifice fly. Kasterke added a triple and single while Baylie Enright chipped in with two singles.

Wilson and Kasterke scored three runs apiece out of the first two spots in the batting order.

Reed, the victorious hurler, fashioned a seven-inning two-hitter while striking out seven and walking one.

“Both pitchers threw really well,” said Shawnee coach David Rolette.

Shawnee was scheduled to play El Reno and Duncan Friday at the El Reno Tournament.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.