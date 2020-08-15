Softball roundup: Tecumseh, Chandler, Seminole, Meeker games

Fred Fehr

Chandler narrowly remains undefeated

CHANDLER — Chandler recorded two one-run victories Thursday at the Cushing Tournament to remain undefeated at 4-0.

In the opener, Chandler rallied for two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to nip Harrah 2-1.

Harrah made two costly errors in the sixth as Chandler’s only hit in the frame was a run-scoring single by Jentrie Gibson.

Chandler’s other two hits in the game came on singles by Kodi Vega and Hannah Edmonds.

Chandler pitching starter Cashia Herber, in five innings of work, gave up four hits, all singles, fanned four and walked two.

Gracie Hulsey went one inning. She permitted one hit and fanned one.

Harrah, which scored its sole run in the top of the sixth, stranded seven baserunners. Chandler left just three runners on base.

In its second game of the day, Chandler trimmed Cushing’s JV 5-4 in four innings. The Lady Lions again rallied with two runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Chandler combined four singles (by four players) with five walks. Vega scored twice.

The Lady Lions played Cleveland and Mannford in Friday tournament action.

***

Meeker offense sluggish in two losses

CUSHING — Meeker was limited to seven hits Thursday in dropping five-inning decisions to Stillwater, 5-3, and Cushing, 9-0, at the Cushing Tournament.

In the opener, Meeker collected six hits, including two apiece by Callie Sellers and Kaycee Babek. Sellers posted a two-run single in the fifth and Katy Buxton had a RBI groundout in the bottom of the first inning.

Meeker, 0-3, never led after Stillwater collected five runs in the top of the first on five singles and a hit batsman.

Buxton permitted only four hits the last four innings.

A Babek single was Meeker’s only hit against Cushing.

Cushing had seven hits, including a home run by Rachel Sherwood.

Meeker continued Cushing Tournament play Friday against Inola and Blackwell.

***

Seminole upended by host Byng, 6-3

BYNG — Seminole saw its record evened at 1-1 Thursday with a 6-3 setback to Byng at the Byng Tournament.

Byng outhit the visitors 9-5.

Sienna Deatherage and Kaylyn Cotner notched two hits apiece with Deatherage collecting the Lady Chieftains’ only extra-base hit with a double.

Teammates Addison Hill, Gloria Deatherage and Hailey Kotchavar drove in a run apiece.

Seminole committed six errors behind pitchers Cotner and Kotchavar. Three Byng runs were unearned.

Reese Street of Seminole stole a base.

Seminole contested McAlester and Sulphur Friday at the tournament.

***

Jacoway, Tecumseh explode past Prague

LATTA — Serenity Jacoway excelled on the mound and at the plate Thursday, propelling Tecumseh to a 9-0 triumph over Prague at the Byng-Latta Tournament.

Jacoway allowed one hit, struck out nine and walked two in seven innings. Offensively, she went 3-for-4, all singles, and drove in a run.

Bristin Hayes of Tecumseh tripled while Ayzia Shirey, Katelyn Fleming and Lauren Taylor doubled. Shirey and Taylor Frizzell had two hits each. Hayes and Frizzell drove in two runs.

Tecumseh finished with 11 hits and didn’t commit an error.

Tessa Cooper had Prague’s sole hit.

Friday, Tecumseh was scheduled to play Wynnewood and Latta in further tournament play.

