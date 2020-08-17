Shawnee captures El Reno Tournament Championship

SNS Sports Department

EL RENO — The Shawnee Lady Wolves kept their perfect record intact at 6-0 Saturday while capturing the championship of the El Reno Tournament.

Earlier Saturday, Shawnee crushed Northwest Classen, 15-0, behind two home runs each from Anneca Anderson and Carly Torbett. Then the Lady Wolves wrapped up the tournament with an 8-0 thumping of Lawton Eisenhower in five innings as Anderson fired a no-hitter, struck out 10 and gave up only two walks.

It was the second no-hitter of the week for Anderson who registered one against Sapulpa on Thursday.

SHAWNEE 8, EISENHOWER 0 (Saturday Championship)

Tatum Sparks and Stormee Reed each went 2-for-2 from the plate and Anderson finished 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored.

Sparks doubled twice, drove in a run, scored twice and drew a walk and Reed had one double, one RBI and scored once.

The Lady Wolves did all of their offensive damage in the third and fifth innings.

Shawnee went up 3-0 in the third when Hallie Wilson walked, stole a pair of bases and eventually scored off an error. Sparks later hit an RBI double in the inning to score Kali Kasterke and Torbett capped off the frame with an RBI groundout.

Then in the five-run fifth, Wilson scored off an fielder's choice groundout by Torbett. Anderson hit a two-run triple, Reed had an RBI double and Baylie Enright reached on an error as Reed scored to conclude the game.

The Lady Wolves won despite totaling just six hits.

SHAWNEE 15, NORTHWEST CLASSEN 0 (Saturday)

The Lady Wolves scored 15 first-inning runs and compiled nine hits in routing Northwest Classen in just 2 ½ innings.

The two homers each from Anderson and Torbett led the way. Both of Anderson's homers were solo-blasts in a 2-for-2 effort. Torbett finished with four RBIs while also going 2-for-2.

Teammates Baylie Enright and Laynie Rimer also ended up 2-for-2. Enright knocked in two runs and scored twice and Rimer picked up one RBI and scored twice. Reed ended up 1-for-1, scored two runs and walked one time.

Enright allowed just one hit and no walks while striking out four over the three innings.

SHAWNEE 10, PIEDMONT JV 0 (Friday)

Enright permitted Piedmont just one hit and fanned eight. She walked one in the four-inning contest.

Offensively, Shawnee combined eight hits with four walks and three Piedmont errors.

Azayla Banks of Shawnee cranked out a solo home run. Sparks, Anderson and Reed posted two hits apiece with Sparks tripling and Reed doubling. Carly Torbett drove in three runs.

SHAWNEE 3, DUNCAN 0 (Friday)

Reed was touched for just three hits by Duncan while registering seven strikeouts and three walks in the four-inning game.

Shawnee scored all three runs in the bottom of the third. Only one run was earned with Sparks getting the RBI. Kasterke doubled and singled in the game.

Wilson and Sparks had a stolen base apiece.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr and sports editor Brian Johnson.