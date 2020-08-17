Softball roundup: Bethel, Meeker, Dale, Seminole, Prague, Chandler

SNS Sports Department

Bethel on cruise control in romp

OKLAHOMA CITY — Bethel, spurred by a nine-run explosion in the top of the second inning,

battered McGuinness 10-0 Friday.

The Lady Wildcats, 2-0, combined three hits with 11 walks.

The game was stopped after five innings.

Peyton Meiler had the game’s only extra-base hit with a double. Meiler drove in a team-high four runs.

Leadoff hitter Brooklyn Duff singled and walked three times while driving in two runs. Haylee Wilcox

singled, walked twice, scored twice and had two runs batted in.

Bethel pitching starter Annie Compton, who went the first four innings, allowed three hits. She had one

strikeout and walked two.

Reliever Lana DeLodge threw one inning, walking one.

Lila Wade and Duff had a stolen base apiece.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.

***

Lady Pirates go 3-1 in Ripley Tournament

RIPLEY – The Dale Lady Pirates dropped a 4-1 decision to Amber-Pocasset in the

championship game Saturday in the Ripley Tournament.

Dale, 4-1 on the season, went 3-1 in the tournament in settling for second place.

The Lady Pirates opened the tournament with a 12-0 thumping of Carney and then drilled

Depew, 13-0, before claiming a 1-0 win over Morrison.

AMBER-POCASSET 4, DALE 1 (Saturday)

The Lady Pirate were held to two hits – a Danyn Lang solo-homer and a Karson Griggs single.

Addie Bell suffered the pitching loss despite giving up just six hits and three walks while

striking out two. Only two of the four runs were earned.

Dale stranded six baserunners to Am-Po's three.

DALE 1, MORRISON 0 (Thursday)

Bell fired a five-inning, two-hit shutout and Karleigh Landreth knocked in the only run of the

game with a second-inning single, scoring Anna Hester.

Landreth finished 1-for-1 with the RBI. Maddie Conley (1-for-2) and Makenzy Herman (1-for-

3) had the other two Lady Pirate hits.

DALE 13, DEPEW 0 (Thursday)

Landreth fired a no-hitter through 2 2/3 innings for the pitching victory and Sam Hartman drove

in three runs as the Lady Pirates hammered Depew in just three innings.

Landreth surrendered just one walk and registered one strikeout. Hester finished up the inning

by issuing a walk before recording the final out.

Lang, Landreth and Jayci Powell were each 1-for-1. Lang doubled and scored twice, Landreth

doubled and knocked in a run and Powell had one RBI and a run scored.

Hartman and Hester were each 1-for-2 as Hester ended up with one RBI and a run scored and

Hartman scored once to go with her three runs batted in.

DALE 12, CARNEY 0 (Thursday)

Landreth and Hester combined for a two-hit shutout over three innings while Hartman, Herman

and Conley collected two hits apiece for the Lady Pirates.

Landreth worked the first two innings while allowing one hit and no walks while striking out

four. Hester pitched the third.

Hartman and Conley each finished 2-for-3. Hartman drove home three runs and scored once.

Conley had one RBI and a run scored. Herman finished 2-for-2 with a triple, one RBI and two runs

scored.

Hester and Powell were each 1-for-2 with two RBIs and Lang had a 1-for-2 effort with a triple

and two runs scored. Landreth also contributed one hit in Dale's 10-hit attack.

Note: Report compiled by sports editor Brian Johnson.

***

Prague posts Saturday sweep of Alva

ALVA – Tessa Cooper and Kailey Rich pitched back-to-back one-hit shutouts Saturday as the Prague

Lady Red Devils registered a doubleheader sweep of Alva, 12-0 and 14-0.

PRAGUE 12, ALVA 0 (Game 1, Saturday)

In the opener, Cooper struck out nine and walked only one in pitching all four innings.

The Lady Red Devils jumped on Alva with nine-first inning runs in the run-rule win.

Rich and Maggie Smith each had two hits in the Lady Red Devils' 10-hit attack. Rich finished 2-for-2

from the plate with one RBI, two runs scored and a walk. Smith ended up 2-for-3 with one RBI and a

run scored.

Lexi Trevizo provided a lift to the Prague offense by going 1-for-2 with a double and two runs batted in

and Kenzie Rice (1-for-2) and Cooper (1-for-3) each knocked in a run. Jaylee Friend (1-for-2 with a

double and two runs scored), Kennedi Watkins (1-for-2 with a run scored) and Julia Nottnagel (1-for-3

with a run scored) rounded out the Lady Red Devils' 10-hit total.

PRAGUE 14, ALVA 0 (Game 2, Saturday)

Rich allowed no walks and recorded one strikeout in the three-inning contest.

Trevizo, Friend and Tabby Cooper each had multiple hits. Trevizo was 2-for-2 with four RBIs, two runs

scored and a walk. Friend finished 2-for-2 with one RBI, three runs scored and a walk and Tabby

Cooper had a 2-for-3 effort and scored twice.

Kenzie Rice went 1-for-1 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored while Smith and Nottnagel

were each 1-for-2 with one RBI and a walk. Tessa Cooper was 1-for-2, scored twice and drew a walk.

WYNNEWOOD 11, PRAGUE 5 (Friday)

Prague, 0-3, posted nine hits against Wynnewood but committed five errors, leading to six unearned

runs in the Byng-Latta Tournament. The game went 4 ½ innings.

Rich surrendered 11 hits, struck out six and walked two.

Watkins, Tabby Cooper and Smith recorded two hits apiece with Watkins and Smith doubling.

Tessa Cooper drove in two runs and Smith scored twice.

Prague stranded nine runners against Wynnewood.

LATTA 12, PRAGUE 0 (Friday)

Latta outhit Prague 10-1 as Smith singled.

Prague also posted three errors while Latta was errorless in the 2 ½-inning contest. Latta scored seven

runs in the first and five runs in the second.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr and sports editor Brian Johnson.

***

Seminole gets off to 3-2 start to season

BYNG – Sienna Deatherage went 2-for-2 with a triple, double, three runs batted in, two runs scored

and a walk Saturday as the Seminole Lady Chieftains defeated Wynnewood, 13-5, in four innings to

wrap up play in the Byng-Latta Tournament.

Kaylyn Cotner contributed big to the Seminole offense by going 2-for-3 with a triple, one RBI and two

runs scored. Addison Hill and Karlei Friend each drove home a pair of runs and each were 1-for-2.

Hill's hit went for a double.

Levi Ary and Reese Street were each 1-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored and Kaitlyn Matthews

finished 1-for-2 with a run scored.

Cotner earned the pitching victory in relief of Hailey Kotchavar. Cotner gave up just three hits and two

walks while striking out four over the final three innings. The three runs which came when Cotner was

in the circle were unearned.

SEMINOLE 4, McALESTER 2 (Friday)

The Lady Chieftains launched the day with a 4-2 win over McAlester after jumping out to a 4-0 lead,

thanks largely to three runs in the fourth. McAlester scored two runs in the top of the seventh.

Despite five Seminole errors, just one McAlester run was unearned off the winning pitcher Kotchavar.

Kotchavar permitted five hits and two walks.

Seminole also totaled five hits, led by Ary with two singles. Cotner drove in a run.

SULPHUR 7, SEMINOLE 3 (Friday)

In the nightcap, Sulphur jumped out to a 5-0 advantage before Seminole netted a run in the sixth and

two in the seventh.

Seminole rolled up 11 hits but stranded eight runners, as did Sulphur.

Hill was Seminole’s offensive ringleader at 3-of-3 with a double, two singles and a run batted in.

Street drove in two runs by doubling and singling while Deatherage chipped in with two singles.

Sulphur finished with 10 hits and four errors.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr and sports editor Brian Johnson.

***

Meeker prevails to enter win column

CUSHING – The Meeker Lady Bulldogs notched their second win of the season Saturday with a 6-2

decision over the Cushing JV in the Cushing Tournament.

Callie Sellers led the Meeker offense by going 2-for-2 with one RBI, two runs scored and a walk.

Teammate Kaycee Babek hit a triple in a 1-for-2 effort while knocking in a run, scoring twice and

walking once.

Katy Buxton got the pitching win as she scattered five hits, walked only one and struck out four over

the four innings. Both Cushing JV runs were earned.

MEEKER 9, INOLA 6 (Friday)

Meeker earned its first win of the 2020 campaign Friday with a 9-6 decision over Inola at the Cushing

Tournament.

The Lady Bulldogs recorded eight hits as Sellers went 2-for-4 with three runs batted in and a run

scored.

Also registering two hits for Meeker were Babek with a double and single and Emily Bizzell with two

singles. Bizzell scored twice and Babek drove in two runs.

Buxton added a run-scoring double.

Buxton also earned the pitching victory with a five-inning 10-hitter. She fanned two and two of Inola’s

runs were unearned.

Katlin Alford of Meeker added a sacrifice fly. Meeker posted four runs in the second and three more in

the fourth.

BLACKWELL 11, MEEKER 2 (Friday)

Blackwell dipped Meeker’s record to 1-4 in the nightcap.

Buxton singled twice while Sellers doubled.

Blackwell combined 11 hits with four walks.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr and sports editor Brian Johnson.

***

Chandler falls to Stillwater after beating Mannford, Cleveland

CUSHING — The Chandler Lady Lions suffered their first loss of the season Saturday, dropping a 6-1

decision to Stillwater in the Cushing Tournament.

That setback came after Chandler rolled to a pair of victories Friday over Mannford (10-3) and

Cleveland (4-2) in the tournament as Cashia Herber and Grace Hulsey logged the pitching wins.

Both games went 3 ½ innings.

STILLWATER 5, CHANDLER 1 (Saturday)

The Lady Lions were limited to four hits, one each from Kodi Vega (1-for-2). Cashia Herber (1-

for-3 with a triple and one RBI), Grace Haas (1-for-3) and Jentrie Gibson (1-for-3).

Herber took the pitching loss after getting relief help from Grace Hulsey, who took over in the

fourth inning.

Stillwater jumped on Chandler with four first-inning runs added its fifth and final tally in the

second.

CHANDLER 10, MANNFORD 3 (Friday)

Herber gave up three hits and three runs (one earned) to Mannford in a four-inning stint. She didn’t

walk a batter and had five strikeouts.

Chandler, which posted four-run spurts in the first and third, finished with nine hits, all singles.

Herber, batting in the leadoff slot, was perfect at 3-for-3 with three runs. Kodi Vega and Jaelyn

Robertson had two hits apiece.

Chandler finished with nine hits.

CHANDLER 4, CLEVELAND 2 (Friday)

The Lions never trailed Cleveland after tallying three runs in the bottom of the first. Robertson lashed a

one-out scoring single to center and Charlee Hicks drove a two-out, two-run double to center.

Hulsey, in four innings, surrendered four hits, struck out five and walked two. Both Cleveland runs

were earned as Hulsey threw 75 pitches.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr and sports editor Brian Johnson.

***

The Dale Pirates got off to a sluggish start to the 2020 fall baseball season after going

1-2 in its own tournament.

The Pirates opened play with a 5-2 loss to Rattan on Thursday, battled back for an 11-2 rout of

Tushka on Friday and then suffered a 16-9 defeat at the hands of Varnum on Saturday.

VARNUM 16, DALE 9 (Saturday)

The Pirates fell victim to six errors while out-hitting Varnum, 15-12.

Connor Kuykendall led the Dale offense by going 3-for-4 with three runs batted in and two runs

scored.

Dayton Forsythe hit a triple while going 2-for-3 and a run scored. Cade McQuain and Cade

Capps were each 2-for-4 with one RBI as Cade Capps doubled once while McQuain scored a pair of

runs. Teammate Ike Shirey finished 2-for-5 and scored a run and Dallen Forsythe was 1-for-3 with a

double, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Dayton Forsythe took the pitching loss in relief of the starter Kuykendall. Cole Capps also saw

mound duty for the Pirates in the sixth inning.

Dale led 8-6 through five innings, but Varnum struck for seven runs in the sixth and three more

in the seventh.

DALE 11, TUSHKA 2 (Friday)

Dallen Forsythe pitched a two-hitter while four of his Pirate teammates had two hits apiece in

the Pirates' rout of Tushka.

Dallen Forsythe allowed just three walks and struck out seven in working all five innings. Both

Tushka runs were earned.

Carson Hunt homered and doubled in a 2-for-3 performance as he drove home three runs and

scored twice.

Cole Capps went 2-for-3 and knocked in two runs. Kuykendall amnd Shirey were each 2-for-3

with one RBI as Kuykendall scored twice and Shirey once. Kash VanBrunt (1-for-3) also picked up one

RBI for Dale, which piled up 10 hits.

After Tushka tallied both of its runs in the top of the first inning, the Pirates scored five in the

bottom half and added four more in the second to pull away.

Tushka had four errors in the contest while Dale ended up with two.

RATTAN 5, DALE 2 (Thursday)

Back-to-back solo-homers by Carson Hunt and Cade McQuain in the bottom of the sixth were

the lone highlights as the Pirates' season opener was spoiled.

Dale was limited to four hits – one each from Hunt (1-for-1), Cole Capps (1-for-2), McQuain

(1-for-3) and Cade Capps (1-for-3).

Rattan totaled eight hits.

Note: Report compiled by sports editor Brian Johnson.