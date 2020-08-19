Games played: Tecumseh, Chandler, Prague, Seminole, Meeker

SNS SPORTS

Tecumseh storms past McGuinness, 18-2

TECUMSEH — Eighteen Tecumseh players batted Tuesday in an 18-2 demolishment of McGuinness.

Tecumseh, 5-2, tallied seven runs in both the first and second innings, then added four more runs in the third. The game was stopped after 4 ½ innings.

The hosts combined 15 hits with 12 walks.

Katelyn Fleming and Harley Sturm tripled. Recording one double apiece were Taylor Gage, Serenity Jacoway, Ayzia Shirey and Sturm. Sturm drove in four runs.

Emily Bingham was 3-of-3, all of which were singles, and knocked in three runs. Lauren Taylor and Shirey posted two runs batted in each.

Sturm, who went five innings on the mound, gave up four hits with both McGuinness runs unearned. She whiffed nine batters and walked one.

Tecumseh launches play Thursday at the Perry Tournament.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.

***

Lions tear into outmanned Jones

JONES — Chandler’s Lions ripped Jones 17-1 Tuesday in a four-inning run-rule matchup.

The visitors, who scored in all four innings, finished the mismatch with seven runs in the fourth. Chandler chalked up 11 hits to go along with nine walks and four Longhorn errors.

Charlee Hicks homered while Jaelyn Robertson went 2-for-4, including a double. Robertson drove in three runs and scored twice.

Recording two singles each were Hannah Edmonds, Grace Haas and Kodi Vega. Jentrie Gibson delivered a sacrifice fly.

Victorious pitcher Cashia Herber permitted just one hit in four innings. Herber registered six strikeouts and one walk in a 63-pitch outing.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.

***

Prague upended by Newkirk

PRAGUE — Newkirk scored early and often Tuesday in whipping Prague 13-3.

Newkirk, which led 8-0 after 2 ½ innings, scored in six of the seven innings.

Prague was outhit 13-10 but the real difference came in the error department. Prague had eight and Newkirk was errorless. Eight of Newkirk’s runs were unearned.

Tessa Cooper, Kailey Rich, Kennedi Watkins and Lexi Trevizo of Prague had two singles apiece. Watkins and Trevino each stole two bases.

Prague, 2-5, will play host to the 2020 Ivan Schultz Memorial Tournament Thursday through Saturday. The Lady Red Devils will launch the tournament at 12:30 p.m. Thursday against Cushing.

Other tournament matchups Thursday are North Rock Creek-Beggs at 2 p.m., Santa Fe South-Cushing at 3:30 p.m., Holdenville-Beggs at 5 p.m. and Holdenville-Santa Fe South at 6:30 p.m.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.

***

Kotchavar fashions 1-0 shutout

SEMINOLE — Hailey Kotchavar fashioned a four-hitter and Sienna Deatherage drove in

the winning run as Seminole nipped Harrah 1-0 Tuesday.

Kotchavar walked just one batter in a seven-inning complete-game stint.

With a scoreless scenario entering the bottom of the sixth inning, Kaylyn Cotner drove a

ground-ball single to left with one out. After the second out was recorded, Addison Hill

singled to center, moving Cotner to second. Deathereage, the cleanup hitter, ripped a line-

drive single to center, scoring Cotner.

Seminole finished with four hits as Hill led the way at 2-of-3.

Harrah stranded seven baserunners.

Seminole improved to 4-3.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.

***

Meeker dominates visiting Millwood

MEEKER — Katy Buxton and Callie Sellers recorded two doubles apiece Tuesday during Meeker’s 15-3 onslaught of Millwood.

Buxton claimed a team-high four runs batted in and Sellers scored three times as Meeker evened its record at 4-4.

Also finishing with two hits were Kaycee Babek and Katlin Alford. Alford knocked in three runs to go along with two runs scored.

Meeker never trailed after scoring six runs in the bottom of the first. The hosts compiled 11 hits and seven walks. Millwood totaled seven errors, leading to five unearned runs.

Buxton started on the mound and went three innings. She was touched for just one hit, fanned five and didn’t issue a walk.

Savanna Nelson, who hurled the final two innings, gave up one run on three hits. Nelson notched three strikeouts and two walks .

Meeker will entertain Jones at 4 p.m. Friday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.